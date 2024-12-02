Kerala: Woman accuses husband of dowry abuse in Kollam; Family denies allegations

A woman from Kollam's Kundara has accused her husband of physically assaulting her over dowry demands just five days after their marriage. She claims the assault included slapping, strangling, and demanding gold.

Kollam: A complaint has been filed in Kundara, alleging that a man brutally assaulted his wife over dowry demands. According to the woman, she was beaten five days after their marriage, citing dowry as the reason. The husband, Nithin, has been booked by the Kundara police. However, Nithin's family has denied the allegations.

Electricity rates set to rise in Kerala; summer tariff under consideration, says Minister Krishnankutty

The couple, who had been in a 10-year-long relationship, got married on November 25. The woman claims that the assault occurred on the fifth day after their wedding due to dowry-related issues.

The woman claims that she was brutally beaten and strangled. She says her husband repeatedly beat her, demanding gold, and even choked her by grabbing her neck. On the 29th, she sought medical attention due to her injuries. The woman also stated that her husband attacked her brother at the hospital. Following her complaint, the Kundara police filed a case against Nithin.

However, the woman alleges that the charges imposed on him were minor. Meanwhile, Nithin's family has denied the accusations, stating that they did not demand dowry and that the assault allegations are baseless.



