Kerala: Woman accuses husband of dowry abuse in Kollam; Family denies allegations

A woman from Kollam's Kundara has accused her husband of physically assaulting her over dowry demands just five days after their marriage. She claims the assault included slapping, strangling, and demanding gold.

Kerala: Woman accuses husband of dowry abuse in Kollam; Family denies allegations anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 11:31 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

Kollam: A complaint has been filed in Kundara, alleging that a man brutally assaulted his wife over dowry demands. According to the woman, she was beaten five days after their marriage, citing dowry as the reason. The husband, Nithin, has been booked by the Kundara police. However, Nithin's family has denied the allegations. 

Electricity rates set to rise in Kerala; summer tariff under consideration, says Minister Krishnankutty

The couple, who had been in a 10-year-long relationship, got married on November 25. The woman claims that the assault occurred on the fifth day after their wedding due to dowry-related issues.

The woman claims that she was brutally beaten and strangled. She says her husband repeatedly beat her, demanding gold, and even choked her by grabbing her neck. On the 29th, she sought medical attention due to her injuries. The woman also stated that her husband attacked her brother at the hospital. Following her complaint, the Kundara police filed a case against Nithin. 

However, the woman alleges that the charges imposed on him were minor. Meanwhile, Nithin's family has denied the accusations, stating that they did not demand dowry and that the assault allegations are baseless.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Yuva Morcha activists raises threatening slogans against Sandeep Varier after his defection to Congress anr

Kerala: Yuva Morcha activists raises threatening slogans against Sandeep Varier after his defection to Cong

Neighbour of Valapattanam theft victim arrested, Rs 1 crore and 300 sovereign gold recovered dmn

Neighbour of Valapattanam theft victim arrested, Rs 1 crore and 300 sovereign gold recovered

Electricity rates set to rise in Kerala; summer tariff under consideration, says Minister Krishnankutty dmn

Electricity rates set to rise in Kerala; summer tariff under consideration, says Minister Krishnankutty

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-798 December 02 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-798 December 02 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Weather Update: Heavy rainfall to lash state today december 2 2024; IMD issues red, orange alerts in various districts anr

Kerala Weather Update: Heavy rainfall to lash state today; IMD issues red, orange alerts in various districts

Recent Stories

"I'm the reason": Actor Mirchi Shiva jokingly takes credit for Nayanthara-Vignesh romance, explains himself dmn

"I'm the reason": Actor Mirchi Shiva jokingly takes credit for Nayanthara-Vignesh romance, explains himself

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected shk

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

West Bengal government employees get 15 extra days off as Nabanna announces year-end holiday AJR

West Bengal govt employees get 15 extra days off as Nabanna announces year-end holiday

India last railway station Ferozepur station and its unique role gcw

India’s last railway station: Ferozepur’s station and its unique role

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon