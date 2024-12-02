Kubera: Dhanush's salary for his role in THIS big-budget movie revealed; Read on

Dhanush's Costliest Movie Kubera Salary Details: Key information has been released regarding the budget of the Kubera film and Dhanush's salary.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 5:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 5:29 PM IST

Dhanush in Kubera

Dhanush, a leading actor in Tamil cinema, made headlines last month. He sent a notice to Nayanthara demanding Rs. 10 crore in damages for using scenes from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without his permission. He is currently working on the Telugu film Kubera and Idly Kadai.

article_image2

Kubera Glimpse

Dhanush wrote, directed, acted in, and produced Idly Kadai. Akash Baskaran also co-produced the film. He is also directing Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam. Currently, he is acting in Kubera, a trilingual film directed by Sekhar Kammula.

article_image3

Kubera Movie Still

Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Sunaina star alongside Dhanush in Kubera. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music. Amigos Creations and Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP are producing the film.

article_image4

Kubera Movie

The film is expected to release in February 2025 for Valentine's Day. According to recent reports, Kubera's budget has significantly increased. Track Tollywood reports that the initial budget was Rs. 90 crore, but it has now reached Rs. 120 crore.

article_image5

Dhanush in Kubera

Sunil Narang praised Dhanush and Nagarjuna's performances. The producer is confident that this ambitious project will be a box office success and one of the highest-grossing Telugu films.

article_image6

Kubera Movie Still

Reports suggest Dhanush received Rs. 30 crore for Kubera, which is 36% of the film's budget. However, the Tamil Film Producers Council has expressed dissatisfaction with Dhanush, allegedly for not showing due respect despite receiving advances.

