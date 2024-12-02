Kolkata weather alert: South Bengal districts brace for rainfall this evening; check details

Despite the cyclonic storm's impact subsiding, cloudy skies have led to a slight increase in temperature. Most districts in South Bengal experienced cloudy skies today. However, rain is now expected. Find out which districts will experience rainfall on Monday.

Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 5:13 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

According to the Meteorological Department, most districts of South Bengal experienced cloudy skies today. There is a slight chance of light rain in East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, North and South 24 Parganas, and Kolkata.

However, there is no possibility of heavy rain in these 6 districts. There is a chance of scattered light rain.

The Weather Department says that the minimum temperature in the districts of South Bengal will gradually decrease.

There is a possibility of a temperature fluctuation of a couple of degrees this week. However, not now, but at the end of the week, there is an indication of a drop in mercury.

According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature will drop in the western districts from the 6th.

There is no chance of rain in Kolkata for the rest of the week after today. However, the sky may remain partly cloudy for the next few days.

Dry weather will prevail across the state for the next seven days. After the 9th, the temperature may drop below 15 degrees in some districts of Gangetic Bengal, including Kolkata.

According to the Meteorological Department, even though the temperature will drop, South Bengal residents will have to wait a little longer for the winter to set in.

There is a possibility of winter setting in South Bengal after December 12. The effect of fog will increase in South Bengal from the beginning of December.

