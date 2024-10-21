Kerala: Wayanad bypoll campaign heats up as candidates prepare for intense political battle

The Wayanad by-election campaign is gaining momentum, with Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri launching his campaign. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Navya Haridas is set to arrive today, while United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi is expected tomorrow.

Wayanad: The Wayanad by-election campaign is heating up as Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri has kicked off his campaign. With Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Navya Haridas also arriving today and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi expected tomorrow, it's certain that the political atmosphere in Wayanad will become intense.

Wayanad bypoll: Will UDF's campaign feature Muslim League's flag this time?

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be traveling to Wayanad to bolster Priyanka's campaign for the by-election. Both will participate in campaigning for Priyanka’s debut contest. They are set to arrive together tomorrow (Oct 22) and will conduct a joint roadshow in Kalpetta. Afterward, they will accompany Priyanka for the submission of her nomination papers. Notably, this will be Sonia Gandhi's first visit to Kerala in several years.

Meanwhile, the BJP is making arrangements for a roadshow to welcome Navya, its candidate, in Wayanad. They plan to launch a campaign featuring national leaders to contest against Priyanka. Today, the Wayanad district unit of the BJP will host a reception for Navya, and there are plans for a large roadshow in the city led by PK Krishnadas and other leaders. BJP state president K. Surendran secured 1,41,000 votes against Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha elections. The party believes that the young candidate, Navya Haridas, will be able to attract votes from outside the party as well.

At the same time, LDF's Sathyan Mokeri is continuing his campaign with strong criticisms directed at Rahul Gandhi. He labeled Rahul's actions regarding Wayanad as deceitful, suggesting that if Priyanka Gandhi wins, she will abandon Wayanad. He expressed that just as Indira Gandhi faced defeat, the people will also reject Priyanka Gandhi. Mokeri emphasized that members of the Gandhi family are out of touch with the common people, making it difficult for them to connect directly with the electorate.

The Wayanad seat became vacant after Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, opted to retain his Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, having won in both constituencies in this year's parliamentary elections. Following his decision, the Congress party chose Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Wayanad in her electoral debut, highlighting the strategic significance the Gandhi family places on this constituency.

The by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat is set to take place on November 13 and the result will be declared on November 23.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to campaign for Priyanka's poll debut in Wayanad

Latest Videos