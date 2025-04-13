Himachal: Tourist bus en route Kasol overturns, leaves 31 injured

Read Full Article

A tourist bus overturned on the Chandigarh-Manali highway near Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, leaving 31 people injured, an official said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mandir Sagar Chander, the tourist bus en route to Kasol Kasol in Parvati Valley of Kullu district overturned around 4:00 AM this morning.

A total of 31 passengers, including the driver and conductor, sustained injuries. Of them, two have been critically injured. They were rushed to Nerchowk Medical College for advanced treatment.

Six others suffered serious injuries, while the remaining passengers sustained minor injuries.

Preliminary investigations suggest that over-speeding may have been the primary cause of the accident.

