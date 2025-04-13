Tomatoes under scanner after paneer and ghee: Shocking chemical ripening revealed (WATCH)

Read Full Article

After growing concerns over adulterated dairy products like paneer and ghee, it's now tomatoes — a staple in every Indian kitchen — that are raising alarm bells. Recent social media footage has reignited public fears over the unchecked use of chemicals in the produce sold in local markets.

A viral video shared by content creator Satish Sonu Pandey has drawn widespread attention, showing a farmer dipping freshly harvested, green tomatoes into a chemical solution. The purpose? To rapidly convert them into glossy, red, "market-ready" tomatoes — a practice that experts warn could pose serious health risks.

Experts say the most commonly used chemicals in such ripening practices include Ethephon (Ethrel), a plant growth regulator used to accelerate ripening, and Gibberellic acid (GA3), which promotes fruit development. Additionally, Naphthaleneacetic acid (NAA) is often used to reduce premature fruit drop and improve appearance.

More worryingly, calcium carbide, a known carcinogen when misused, is still occasionally employed to fast-track ripening. In many cases, wax coatings are also applied to give tomatoes an artificially shiny appearance and extend shelf life — often without consumer knowledge.

The practice is not just unregulated but dangerous, experts warn. Long-term exposure to such chemicals, particularly if not properly washed off or regulated, can lead to digestive issues, neurological problems, and even hormonal imbalances.

In the wake of these revelations, food safety advocates are urging consumers to take proactive steps in identifying chemically treated produce. Here are three simple at-home tests to detect adulterated tomatoes:

Check the appearance: If the tomatoes appear unusually glossy, uniformly red, and overly firm — especially during the off-season — they might have been artificially ripened. Naturally ripened tomatoes often have slight blemishes, uneven colouring, and green patches near the stem.

Smell and texture: Natural tomatoes carry a mild, earthy aroma and are slightly soft near the stem. Chemically treated ones, by contrast, may be odourless and have an unnaturally firm or rubbery texture.

Water soak test: Submerge the tomatoes in a bowl of water for about 30 to 40 minutes. If they're coated with wax or artificial colouring, you may notice an oily film or a thin layer peeling off the surface.

