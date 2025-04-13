No longer their sister....', Sonu Kakkar BREAKS ties with Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar

Read Full Article

In a surprising development, singer Sonu Kakkar has announced that she is cutting off ties with her younger siblings, singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The revelation came through a post she shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday evening, where she expressed her emotional turmoil over the decision. Although the post has since been deleted, it caused a stir among fans and netizens.

In her now-deleted message, Sonu conveyed that she no longer considers herself the sister of the two well-known music artists, citing deep emotional pain as the reason behind the decision. She described herself as devastated while breaking the news to her fans. The announcement came shortly after she was notably absent from Tony Kakkar’s birthday celebration on April 9, adding further fuel to speculation. However, the exact reason for the fallout remains unclear.

The unexpected declaration triggered a wave of reactions across social media platforms. Fans expressed confusion and concern, with some wishing her well while others hoped for reconciliation. One user mentioned being puzzled by the situation, while another expressed hope that things would improve. A third commented in disbelief, asking when the fallout occurred.

Amid the buzz, many online users speculated whether the post was genuine or possibly linked to an upcoming project. Some Reddit users dismissed the situation as a publicity stunt, while others suggested it might be a strategy to divert attention from a recent concert controversy. Critics even questioned the use of the term “superstars” to describe her siblings, implying the post might have been exaggerated or theatrical.

Neither Neha nor Tony Kakkar have publicly responded to Sonu’s announcement at the time of writing.

Interestingly, this incident comes not long after singer Amaal Malik opened up about his own family tensions. Malik, 34, recently discussed his long-term battle with clinical depression and the emotional distance that has grown between him and his brother, singer Armaan Malik. He attributed the strain on their relationship to their parents, Daboo and Jyoti Mallik.

Sonu Kakkar, who has worked alongside both Neha and Tony in various music projects, is known for her distinctive voice and hit tracks like Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo, Yeh Kasoor, and Akhiyan Nu Rehn De. Apart from her work in Hindi music, she has also contributed songs in regional languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Nepali.

