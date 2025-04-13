Tahawwur Rana to be confronted with NIA's mystery witness 'B' over 26/11 plot

Read Full Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting an extensive interrogation of 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana to uncover deeper layers of the conspiracy behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, following his extradition from the United States. The 26/11 attack had claimed over 160 lives.

According to NIA sources, a secret witness, referred to as "Witness B" will be produced in court and is set to confront Rana during interrogation. This witness allegedly arranged for David Headley's stay in Mumbai in 2006 and had close ties with both Headley and Rana.

According to sources, Headley was one of the main conspirators with Tahawwur Rana in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and maintained close contact with witness 'B'.

Witness 'B', who is currently under tight security, was also a close associate of Tahawwur Rana and Headley. Headley, an active member of Lashkar-e-Taiba and a US citizen, is accused of conducting extensive surveillance in Mumbai before the 2008 attacks.

"This face-to-face testimony is expected to be a major step forward," sources said, because "Witness B" will not only personally identify Rana but also verify voice samples to establish direct contact between the two.

Rana is accused of facilitating Headley's reconnaissance missions for the attacks by providing cover through his immigration business. NIA sources revealed that Rana assisted Headley not only with obtaining a visa but also in concealing his Muslim identity and Pakistani origin. Additionally, Rana helped Headley integrate into the Indian business and military communities during his stay in India.

More than 230 phone calls were exchanged between Rana and Headley during this period. According to the NIA chargesheet, Rana was also in contact with another conspirator of the attacks, identified as 'Major Iqbal'.

Rana, the 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, was brought to India on Thursday and remanded to 18-day NIA custody, where extensive questioning has begun. He is charged with numerous offences, including conspiracy, murder, commission of a terrorist act, and forgery in the country.

Officials are hopeful that the interrogation will help uncover the full extent of the conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks. The questioning is reportedly focused on uncovering further details about his potential links to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the group responsible for orchestrating the strike.

