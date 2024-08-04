Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits landslide-hit Wayanad

    Union Minister Suresh Gopi visited the severely affected Chooralmala region in Wayanad on Sunday (Aug 04). His visit came as the death toll exceeded 360 and search efforts continued for 206 missing individuals. 
     

    Kerala Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits landslide-hit Wayanad anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 4, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

    Wayanad: Union Minister Suresh Gopi visited Chooralmala, a region severely impacted by the devastating landslides in Wayanad on Sunday (Aug 04). His timely visit coincides with the escalating death toll, which has surpassed 360, and the ongoing search for at least 206 individuals still unaccounted for. Speculations suggest that Gopi's visit may pave the way for the central government to declare the tragedy a national disaster.

    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government to build secure township for tragedy survivors

    He arrived in the disaster-stricken area this morning and traveled by vehicle through the Bailey Bridge to visit the affected areas. During his visit, Suresh Gopi spoke with the military officials leading the rescue operations.

    Army personnel provided Suresh Gopi with a detailed briefing on the ongoing rescue efforts. He emphasized the need for a thorough examination of the legal implications involved in declaring the Wayanad disaster a national calamity.

    The Union Minister highlighted that the current priority is addressing the mental health and rehabilitation needs of the affected individuals. Gopi assured that the central government is meticulously assessing all aspects of the situation to provide comprehensive support.

    On Sunday morning, search operations resumed in Wayanad for those missing in the landslides, with the Indian Army, NDRF, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, police, and other agencies involved. By Saturday night, the death toll had reached 365.

    State government agencies reported that last week's landslides in Wayanad district devastated 1,208 homes, with 540 in Mundakkai, 600 in Chooralmala, and 68 in Attamala. Additionally, the landslides destroyed 3,700 acres of agricultural land, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 21.11 crore.

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll stands at 365 till Saturday; search operations enter 6th day
     

