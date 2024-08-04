Wayanad landslides: Death toll stands at 365 till Saturday; search operations enter 6th day

Rescue efforts continue in the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad, Kerala. Yesterday, four more bodies were recovered, bringing the total death toll to 365. As search operations continue, authorities are working to locate the missing individuals and provide support to those affected by the tragedy.

Wayanad: The search operation in the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad, which was suspended on Saturday (Aug 3) will resume today. The search will focus on the areas of Mundakkai and Panchirimattam. In Chaliyar, the search will resume on Monday (Aug 5) at 7 am in two phases. The search operation in Chaliyar is expected to be completed by Tuesday. During a press conference yesterday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the operation is in its final stage.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the landslide disaster has risen to 365. 148 bodies have been identified and handed over to their relatives. 206 people are yet to be found. Among the deceased, 30 are children. 10,042 people are currently sheltered in 93 relief camps. Unidentified bodies will be cremated in public crematoriums, with a multi-faith prayer ceremony.

Four more bodies were recovered from the disaster site last day. Search operations were carried out in all areas affected by the landslide yesterday. Just like in the initial days, the search was led by various forces and volunteer organizations yesterday as well. On Saturday, the search operation also received assistance from the Tamil Nadu Fire Force Dog Squad.

The search operation will continue in the same manner today. Various teams will conduct searches in Punchiri Mattam, Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and the lower areas of Soochippara, as well as different parts of the Chaliyar River where 12 bodies were recovered.

The devastating landslide has destroyed approximately 3700 acres of agricultural land, leading to a staggering crop loss of Rs 21.111 crore. Meanwhile, the state government reports that 49 children from the affected region remain unaccounted for, with some being students of Vellarimala GVHSS. The exact number of missing students from the school is still unknown, as authorities continue their efforts to ascertain the details.

