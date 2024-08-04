Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll stands at 365 till Saturday; search operations enter 6th day

    Rescue efforts continue in the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad, Kerala. Yesterday, four more bodies were recovered, bringing the total death toll to 365. As search operations continue, authorities are working to locate the missing individuals and provide support to those affected by the tragedy. 

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll stands at 365 till Saturday Aug 02 2024; search operations enter 6th day anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 4, 2024, 8:33 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 4, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

    Wayanad: The search operation in the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad, which was suspended on Saturday (Aug 3) will resume today. The search will focus on the areas of Mundakkai and Panchirimattam. In Chaliyar, the search will resume on Monday (Aug 5) at 7 am in two phases. The search operation in Chaliyar is expected to be completed by Tuesday. During a press conference yesterday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the operation is in its final stage.

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala government announces immediate aid of Rs 4 crore to kin of deceased

    Meanwhile, the death toll from the landslide disaster has risen to 365. 148 bodies have been identified and handed over to their relatives. 206 people are yet to be found. Among the deceased, 30 are children. 10,042 people are currently sheltered in 93 relief camps. Unidentified bodies will be cremated in public crematoriums, with a multi-faith prayer ceremony.

    Four more bodies were recovered from the disaster site last day. Search operations were carried out in all areas affected by the landslide yesterday. Just like in the initial days, the search was led by various forces and volunteer organizations yesterday as well. On Saturday, the search operation also received assistance from the Tamil Nadu Fire Force Dog Squad.

    The search operation will continue in the same manner today. Various teams will conduct searches in Punchiri Mattam, Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and the lower areas of Soochippara, as well as different parts of the Chaliyar River where 12 bodies were recovered.

    The devastating landslide has destroyed approximately 3700 acres of agricultural land, leading to a staggering crop loss of Rs 21.111 crore. Meanwhile, the state government reports that 49 children from the affected region remain unaccounted for, with some being students of Vellarimala GVHSS. The exact number of missing students from the school is still unknown, as authorities continue their efforts to ascertain the details.

    'Karnataka to construct 100 houses for survivors of Wayanad landslide': CM Siddaramaiah
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Man dies after pickup van crashes into house in Pathanamthitta dmn

    Man dies after pickup van crashes into house in Pathanamthitta

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala government announces immediate aid of Rs 4 crore to kin of deceased dmn

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala government announces immediate aid of Rs 4 crore to kin of deceased

    Karnataka to construct 100 houses for survivors of Wayanad landslide says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'Karnataka to construct 100 houses for survivors of Wayanad landslide': CM Siddaramaiah

    Wayanad landslides: Here's how you can donate to Kerala CM's relief fund AJR

    Wayanad landslides: Here's how you can donate to Kerala CM's relief fund

    Kerala students will be allotted NEET-PG exam centers within state, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar dmn

    Kerala students will be allotted NEET-PG exam centers within state, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Recent Stories

    What is Azoospermia? Know how it affects male infertility; know its treatments and more RBA

    What is Azoospermia? Know how it affects male infertility; know its treatments and more

    Numerology Prediction for August 4, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 4, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 4, 2024 - Favourable day for Aries, Cancer; be careful Scorpio & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 4, 2024 - Favourable day for Aries, Cancer; be careful Scorpio & more

    Happy Friendship Day 2024: 15 meaningful quotes to share RBA

    Happy Friendship Day 2024: 15 meaningful quotes to share

    Happy Friendship Day 2024 wishes, quotes, messages, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with your BFFs RBA

    Happy Friendship Day 2024 wishes, quotes, messages, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with your BFFs

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon