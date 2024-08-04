Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government to build secure township for tragedy survivors

    The Kerala government plans to build a new township in a safe area to resettle those affected by the Wayanad landslide. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan outlined the rehabilitation strategy, stressing its prompt implementation. 
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 4, 2024, 9:38 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 4, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has unveiled a plan to create a township in a safe area to resettle individuals affected by the catastrophic landslide in Wayanad's Mundakkai region. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented a detailed rehabilitation strategy during a press conference, emphasizing swift implementation. The government is committed to executing this plan effectively and has received widespread support and offers of assistance from the international community to facilitate the rehabilitation process.

    To streamline the influx of support, a dedicated 'Help for Wayanad' task force has been established under the leadership of Joint Land Revenue Commissioner A. Geetha IAS. According to Vijayan, a secure site will be designated for the construction of a new township, and the Education Minister will personally visit Wayanad to guarantee uninterrupted education for the affected children, ensuring their academic continuity amidst the crisis.

    Kerala's Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan said that Rahul Gandhi has pledged to sponsor the construction of 100 homes to support the rehabilitation initiative. Satheesan will personally supervise the building of 25 of these houses, ensuring hands-on involvement in the project.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has pledged to construct 100 houses, and Vijayan has expressed gratitude for this support. Additionally, Sobha Realty Group and the Kozhikode-based Business Club have each committed to constructing 50 houses.

    CM Vijayan also emphasized the contributions to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) from celebrities and senior Congress politicians.

    Meanwhile, the death toll from the landslide disaster has risen to 365. 148 bodies have been identified and handed over to their relatives. 206 people are yet to be found. Among the deceased, 30 are children. 10,042 people are currently sheltered in 93 relief camps. Unidentified bodies will be cremated in public crematoriums, with a multi-faith prayer ceremony.

