The Kerala education department has dismissed a contract teacher from Maruthonkara who was arrested in an MDMA case linked to a drug gang in Vadakara. Another teacher from Koorachundu, arrested in the same case, is also expected to be dismissed. Police allege the teachers acted as middlemen, collecting payments through QR codes.

The Keralaeducation department has finally taken action against teachers who were arrested in an MDMA case linked to a drug gang in Vadakara. Keerthana, a resident of Maruthonkara who is currently in remand, has been dismissed from her job. Action against Kavya, a native of Koorachundu, is expected on Wednesday. The police made a major breakthrough in the investigation into the drug network during their ongoing Operation Toofan.

Teachers allegedly acted as middlemen

The police investigation has revealed the alleged modus operandi of the drug gang and the role the two teachers are suspected of playing.

According to the police, the teachers would send QR codes to customers so that payments could be transferred directly into their bank accounts.

Once the payment was made, they allegedly shared Google Maps locations with the buyers. These locations were reportedly used to guide customers to the people supplying the drugs.

The police are now investigating the full network and trying to establish who was sending money to the teachers and who was supplying the MDMA.

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First teacher dismissed from service

Keerthana, a specialist physical education teacher at the Perambra Block Resource Centre (BRC), was arrested on the 11th of this month.

Based on the police report, the Sarva Shiksha Kerala State Project Officer has dismissed Keerthana from her post. She was working as a contract employee.

The education department has also started action against Kavya, who worked as a special educator at the same BRC.

Kavya was arrested on Tuesday, and the department is expected to issue her termination order on Wednesday.

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Police track money transfers

The police investigation has also found that money was allegedly transferred to Kavya's bank account from Keerthana's account and from the accounts of other members of the drug gang.

This became an important lead for investigators during Operation Toofan.

The breakthrough reportedly came after police arrested Safvan, a resident of Vadakara, with two grams of MDMA.

The information gathered during that investigation helped police uncover the alleged involvement of the two teachers in the wider drug network.

Teachers accused of working as drug middlemen

The case has caused shock because both teachers held roles connected to the education system.

They were responsible for activities including organising teacher training programmes, conducting workshops and supporting efforts to improve the quality of education in schools.

Instead, police allege that they were working as middlemen for a drug network.

Police search for main MDMA supplier

The investigation is now focused on uncovering more details about the drug network.

Police are expected to question the accused in detail to find out who was transferring money to them and identify the main supplier of MDMA.

Investigators are also looking into the role of other people linked to the network and trying to understand how the alleged operation was being run.

The investigation is continuing, and further details are expected as police question the accused and trace the financial transactions linked to the case.

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