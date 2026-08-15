Students are protesting, saying the college refused to lower its strict credit score requirement of 22, even after a minister got involved. They point out that other colleges only ask for 18 credits.

Kochi: A second-year engineering student died by suicide, reportedly because he was afraid of losing an academic year over a low credit score. The student, Michi Marpu from Arunachal Pradesh, was found hanging in his room. He was studying at MA College in Kothamangalam.

Marpu left behind a note before taking the extreme step. Following the incident, students have come out in protest.

The main issue, according to the protesting students, is the college's credit score policy. They allege that while most other engineering colleges require a minimum of 18 credits to be promoted, MA College insists on 22.

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"The college management is not ready to lower the credit score. Even a minister intervened, but the college didn't listen," students said.

However, the college authorities maintain that they have the right to set their own rules. They stated that as an autonomous college, the academic council has the power to decide the credit score. They claim the score was increased to meet "industrial standards."

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