A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Kilimanoor for carrying three grams of MDMA. He had cleverly hidden the drugs inside a mobile phone charger adapter.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 21 year old man was arrested in Kilimanoor after police allegedly found three grams of MDMA concealed inside the adapter of a mobile phone charger. The accused has been identified as Abin P.R., a resident of Porunthamon in Kilimanoor.

The arrest was carried out by a joint team of the DANSF and Kilimanoor Police as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug-related activities in the area.

According to police, the action was conducted under ‘Operation Thufan’, a special drive launched following a confidential tip received by Rural SP Prashanthan Kani. The information reportedly indicated that drugs were being sold in Kilimanoor and surrounding areas.

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While conducting patrols in Porunthamon, the police team reportedly noticed a biker behaving suspiciously. Officers stopped the two-wheeler and carried out a search as part of their investigation.

During the inspection, police found a mobile phone charger inside the man’s trouser pocket. A closer examination of the charger allegedly revealed that the adapter had been modified to conceal a substance inside it. Police subsequently recovered around three grams of MDMA from the concealed compartment.

During questioning, Abin allegedly told investigators that he had brought the drug from Bengaluru with the intention of selling it locally, police said.

The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to determine the source of the drug and identify any others who may be connected to the suspected supply network.

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