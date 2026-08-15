Police are investigating whether the accused teachers allegedly used their own students to facilitate drug trafficking and collect or handle money linked to the illegal trade. Investigators are examining the possible role of students and whether they were involved in the network in any capacity.

KOZHIKODE: In a surprising move, the main police officer investigating the MDMA financial case involving three teachers has been transferred. Vadakara CI A.V. Dinesh, who was leading the probe, has been moved to the Kannur Circle.

He had been posted in Vadakara only since the election period, and what's raising eyebrows is that this transfer comes without any official reason being given. This happened just as the investigation was getting deeper into the case against the three teachers.

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The police are seriously investigating if the teachers used their students to smuggle drugs. A major angle of the probe is to find out if the kids were used as a front for drug deliveries and money transfers. There's also a strong suspicion that the teachers might have used their students' bank accounts for these illegal transactions. The investigation had recently picked up pace based on these very suspicions, making the timing of the transfer even more questionable.

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