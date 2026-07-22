A group of youngsters in Thachankode, Kuttichal, got a major surprise when they found a huge cobra coiled up near the net at their cricket turf. The game was immediately called off, and locals and the Forest Department were alerted. A rescue team from the Paruthippally Range safely captured the snake and later released it into a forest area.

A routine game of cricket took an unexpected turn for a group of youngsters in Thachankode, Kuttichal, after they spotted a huge cobra at their turf. The youngsters had arrived at the ground for a match when they noticed the snake coiled up near the net along one side of the turf. The sight left the players startled, and the cricket match was immediately called off.

Forest Department team rushes to spot

Realising that the snake could pose a serious risk to anyone nearby, the youngsters quickly alerted local residents and the Forest Department. A team from the Paruthippally Range soon reached the spot. The rescue operation was led by snake rescue officer G.S. Roshni.

The team carefully captured the cobra without harming it, bringing the situation under control.

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Cobra released into forest

After the rescue, the snake was taken away from the populated area and released into a forest region.

The quick response from the youngsters, locals and the Forest Department helped prevent what could have been a dangerous encounter.

Locals believe the cobra may have strayed into the area from a nearby forest or natural habitat in search of food or shelter. The incident also highlights how snakes can sometimes enter areas close to human settlements, especially those located near green spaces and forested regions.

Officer G.S. Roshni was recently praised by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for her courage and calm rescue operations.

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