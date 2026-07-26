A bison reportedly rammed the tyre of a car after the vehicle moved too close to a herd on a road in Yellowstone National Park. The incident, filmed by a witness on July 20, was shared widely online, prompting viewers to discuss wildlife safety. The video has also renewed calls for motorists to keep a safe distance from wild animals.

A bison reportedly rammed the tyre of a car after the vehicle came too close to a herd on a road inside Yellowstone National Park (US), leaving the occupants with a damaged tyre. A short video of the incident has gone viral on X, showing several bison walking along or crossing the road as traffic waits nearby. The clip captures the moment one of the animals appears to move towards a car and hit its front tyre. The tyre reportedly lost air after the impact, leaving the occupants to deal with the damage while the bison remained nearby.

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Car appears to move close to bison

The video was filmed by a witness travelling behind the vehicle involved in the incident. It was reportedly recorded on July 20 and has since been shared widely online.

The footage shows a line of vehicles waiting as bison move around the road. At one point, one car appears to move closer to an animal.

Seconds later, the bison makes contact with the vehicle's front tyre. The clip ends with the unusual encounter unfolding as other motorists watch from nearby.

The exact sequence of events leading up to the contact has not been independently confirmed. However, the incident has prompted many viewers to question why the vehicle appeared to move so close to the animal.

A caption shared with the viral post claimed the car was too close to the bison and that the occupants later had to get out and change the damaged tyre.

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Viral video sparks debate over wildlife safety

The unusual encounter quickly attracted attention online, with many users saying the incident was a reminder that drivers must be careful when travelling through areas where wild animals roam freely.

Some viewers felt the driver should have stayed back and waited for the bison to move away rather than approaching the herd.

The video also led to a wider discussion about the need to give wild animals enough space. Bison may appear calm, but they are powerful wild animals and can react quickly if they feel threatened or pressured.

For many viewers, the damaged tyre was a clear reminder of what can happen when motorists fail to keep a safe distance.

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Yellowstone bison are in their rutting season

The incident comes during Yellowstone's annual bison rut, a period that generally runs from late June through September.

During the rut, male bison become more active as they compete for females. Bulls may bellow, spar with other males and show other signs of heightened behaviour.

This makes it especially important for visitors to avoid getting too close to the animals.

Bison are among the most recognisable animals in Yellowstone, but they are still wild and unpredictable. Their size and strength mean that even a brief encounter can cause serious damage to a vehicle or put people at risk.

When wildlife is on the road, patience may be the safest way forward - both for the animals and for the people behind the wheel.

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