A patient in Fort Kochi was thrown onto the road from a moving ambulance. The shocking incident, which happened on the 8th of this month, was caught on video.

Kochi: A shocking incident has been reported from Fort Kochi, where a patient reportedly fell out of a moving ambulance and landed on the road. The incident took place on August 8, while footage of the incident has surfaced online only now, drawing attention to the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The patient has been identified as P.A. Haneefa, a resident of Karippalam in Mattancherry. According to initial reports, Haneefa was being transported in the ambulance when he suddenly fell from the vehicle while it was moving.

Preliminary information suggests that the incident may have occurred because the stretcher belt securing the patient had not been fastened properly. The ambulance door was also allegedly not locked securely at the time.

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The incident has raised concerns over safety protocols that need to be followed while transporting patients in ambulances. Properly securing patients to stretchers and ensuring that ambulance doors are firmly closed are important precautions during medical transportation.

Following the incident, the police registered a case against the ambulance driver, alleging negligence. Officials have begun investigating the circumstances that led to the patient falling from the moving vehicle.

The surfaced video is expected to assist investigators in understanding the sequence of events. Further details regarding the patient’s condition and the ongoing investigation are awaited.

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