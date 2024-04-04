Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala teachers, doctor death in Arunachal Pradesh: Bodies to be brought to Thiruvananthapuram today

    Three people from Kerala were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday( April 2). The deceased has been identified as Naveen Thomas, his wife Devi, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, and her friend Arya B Nair, a native of Kottayam.

     

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 9:52 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The bodies of three people from Kerala who were found dead in a hotel room in Arunachal Pradesh will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram today. The bodies were brought after post-mortem at Itanagar Medical College.

    The deceased has been identified as Naveen Thomas, his wife Devi, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, and her friend Arya B Nair, a native of Kottayam. The initial conclusion is that Naveen commits suicide after harming the two women. The police are investigating the matter with the help of a special team. The Arunachal Police has informed that a special investigation team consisting of 5 persons has been appointed to investigate the death.

    Kerala: Three people, including couple, found dead in Arunachal Pradesh hotel under mysterious circumstances

    Aya's wedding was fixed on May 7. SP Kenny stated that the victims checked into the hotel posing as a family, with Naveen providing his documents. Naveen told the hotel teams that he would submit the documents of the other two after some time. The trio arrived on March 28 and were out for three days. The SP said in a press conference that there was no information about them since April 1. 

    Naveen and Devi, both Ayurvedic doctors decided to leave their jobs to start a farm. Later, Devi began working as a German teacher in a private school, where she met Arya. Arya was working as a French Teacher in the same school.

    When Devi's family tried to understand these things, the couple left the house. Devi, who has been living in Naveen's house in Kottayam for a year, does not have any contact with her parents. Naveen and Devi quit their jobs as Ayurveda doctors to start a farmhouse.

    The circumstances surrounding Naveen's interest in the afterlife are also under scrutiny. The trio traveled from Thiruvananthapuram to Kolkata and then later to Guwahati. The documents on their mobile phones have been deleted.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 9:52 AM IST
