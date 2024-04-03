Kerala: Three people, including couple, found dead in Arunachal Pradesh hotel under mysterious circumstances

A Kerala couple and their friend were found dead in a hotel in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday( March 2). The deceased has been identified as Naveen Thomas, his wife Devi, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, and her friend Arya B Nair, a native of Kottayam. The exact cause of the death is not clear.

Thiruvananthapuram: Three people from Kerala were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday( April 2). The deceased has been identified as Naveen Thomas, his wife Devi, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, and her friend Arya B Nair, a native of Kottayam. The police stated that cuts were found on different parts of their body.

The Kerala police have announced their plan to dispatch to Arunachal Pradesh following the death amidst speculations that black magic may be behind their deaths. However, the authorities have refrained from confirming any direct link to black magic this time.

The Commissioner of Thiruvananthapuram City Police, C Nagaraju stated that the scientific examinations should be conducted before giving a conclusion. The exact cause of the death is not clear.

After further investigation, it was revealed that the couple had traveled to Siro in Arunachal Pradesh approximately a year ago without informing the family members. The travel details were uncovered by tracing their Google Maps.

When Devi's family tried to understand these things, the couple left the house. Devi, who has been living in Naveen's house in Kottayam for a year, does not have any contact with her parents. Naveen and Devi quit their jobs as Ayurveda doctors to start a farmhouse.

Meanwhile, the dead bodies are kept in a private hospital in Itanagar. Arya's body exhibited injuries with a blad wound to the next while Devi's hand also bore signs of injury. The police suspected that Naveen may commit suicide after allegedly causing harm to both women.