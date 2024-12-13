Kerala: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of accused Sandeep in Dr. Vandana Das murder case

The Supreme Court has denied the bail application of Sandeep, the accused in Dr. Vandana’s murder case, citing the seriousness of the crime.

Kerala: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of accused Sandeep in Dr. Vandana Das murder case anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 12:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court rejected the bail application of Sandeep, the accused in the Dr. Vandana murder case. The court stated that bail could not be granted, considering the seriousness of the crime. While the court generally takes a lenient approach in matters of bail, it ruled that this case does not warrant such an approach due to the nature of Sandeep's actions.

Kerala: Parents open clinic in memory of Dr Vandana Das who was murdered

Sandeep argued in court that he had mental health issues, but the state's report stated that he did not have any such problems. To challenge this report, the defense requested a mental health examination at AIIMS. However, the court rejected this request. The Supreme Court directed that after completing the examination of witnesses in the case, a new application can be filed in the High Court.

The state government had previously argued before the Supreme Court that Sandeep should not be granted bail. In its affidavit, the state highlighted that Sandeep was a habitual drinker and had been a source of constant trouble. It further stated that releasing him would pose a threat to society, as it could send a wrong message and lead to potential flight or evidence tampering. The state also mentioned that granting bail would create unrest among health workers. Considering all these factors, the Supreme Court rejected Sandeep's bail plea.

Vandana, a house surgeon, was tragically killed on May 10, 2023, at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital by Sandeep, a man brought in by police for a medical checkup. Her parents now await justice, hoping for the maximum punishment for Sandeep, while also cherishing their daughter’s dreams by bringing them to life.

She was working at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital in Kollam district as part of her training when in the early hours of May 10 she was stabbed multiple times by G Sandeep, a school teacher, who was brought there by police for medical treatment. She succumbed to her injuries a few hours later. Following the incident, protests broke out in several hospitals throughout the state, prompting medical professionals, interns, students, and house surgeons to take to the streets and observe a two-day strike.

Kerala: HC rejects plea seeking CBI investigation in Dr Vandana Das murder case

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Gold Rate December 13 2024: Right time for purchase? Price of 8 gram DROPS; CHECK details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate December 13 2024: Right time for purchase? Price of 8 gram DROPS; CHECK details

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-410 December 13 2024 winning ticket, prize money first prize rs 70 lakh anr

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-410 December 13 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Palakkad truck accident: Mortal remains of 4 students handed over to families; funeral today panayampadam crash anr

Palakkad truck accident: Mortal remains of four students handed over to families; funeral today

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts on December 13 friday weather updates anr

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts today

Kerala: Film director and key witness in actress assault case P. Balachandra Kumar passes away anr

Kerala: Film director and key witness in actress assault case, P. Balachandra Kumar passes away

Recent Stories

PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor's jaw-dropping outfits for 2025 fashion goals NTI

PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor's jaw-dropping outfits for 2025 fashion goals

Mismatched Season 3 OTT Release Date OUT: Know when and where to watch Rohit Shraff-Prajakta Kohli's romantic drama NTI

Mismatched Season 3 OTT Release Date OUT: Know when and where to watch Rohit-Prajakta's romantic drama

Kerala Gold Rate December 13 2024: Right time for purchase? Price of 8 gram DROPS; CHECK details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate December 13 2024: Right time for purchase? Price of 8 gram DROPS; CHECK details

CCS greenlights procurement of 100 K-9 Vajra howitzers for Indian Army in Rs 6,500 crore defence boost snt

CCS greenlights procurement of 100 K-9 Vajra howitzers for Indian Army in Rs 6,500 crore defence boost

'Ding Liren deliberately lost World Chess Championship to D Gukesh': Russian federation chief's big charge shk

Did Ding Liren deliberately lose World Chess Championship to D Gukesh?: Russian federation chief's big charge

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon