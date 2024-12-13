Kerala: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of accused Sandeep in Dr. Vandana Das murder case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court rejected the bail application of Sandeep, the accused in the Dr. Vandana murder case. The court stated that bail could not be granted, considering the seriousness of the crime. While the court generally takes a lenient approach in matters of bail, it ruled that this case does not warrant such an approach due to the nature of Sandeep's actions.

Kerala: Parents open clinic in memory of Dr Vandana Das who was murdered

Sandeep argued in court that he had mental health issues, but the state's report stated that he did not have any such problems. To challenge this report, the defense requested a mental health examination at AIIMS. However, the court rejected this request. The Supreme Court directed that after completing the examination of witnesses in the case, a new application can be filed in the High Court.

The state government had previously argued before the Supreme Court that Sandeep should not be granted bail. In its affidavit, the state highlighted that Sandeep was a habitual drinker and had been a source of constant trouble. It further stated that releasing him would pose a threat to society, as it could send a wrong message and lead to potential flight or evidence tampering. The state also mentioned that granting bail would create unrest among health workers. Considering all these factors, the Supreme Court rejected Sandeep's bail plea.

Vandana, a house surgeon, was tragically killed on May 10, 2023, at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital by Sandeep, a man brought in by police for a medical checkup. Her parents now await justice, hoping for the maximum punishment for Sandeep, while also cherishing their daughter’s dreams by bringing them to life.

She was working at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital in Kollam district as part of her training when in the early hours of May 10 she was stabbed multiple times by G Sandeep, a school teacher, who was brought there by police for medical treatment. She succumbed to her injuries a few hours later. Following the incident, protests broke out in several hospitals throughout the state, prompting medical professionals, interns, students, and house surgeons to take to the streets and observe a two-day strike.

Kerala: HC rejects plea seeking CBI investigation in Dr Vandana Das murder case

Latest Videos