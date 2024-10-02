Kerala: Parents open clinic in memory of Dr Vandana Das who was murdered

Dr. Vandana Das' parents have completed the construction of a clinic in her memory, fulfilling her dream of serving the community with affordable healthcare. The Dr. Vandana Das Memorial Clinic, built on family land in Thrikkunnapuzha, Alappuzha, will be inaugurated on September 10, Vandana's birth anniversary.

A grieving father and mother are now living through their daughter's memories, trying to cope with the sorrow of her absence. They are committed to fulfilling her dreams. Vandana always envisioned having a hospital near their ancestral home by the banks of Pallana in Thrikkunnapuzha. Believing wholeheartedly that their daughter would have made it a reality if she were alive, her parents have completed the construction of the Dr. Vandana Das Memorial Clinic in her honour.

Vandana's mother, Vasanthakumari, built the clinic on a piece of family land she inherited. The clinic will be inaugurated on September 10, Vandana's birthday and medical services will start shortly thereafter. Two doctors will provide regular services, and several of Vandana's friends have committed to supporting the clinic.

Vandana, a house surgeon, was tragically killed on May 10, 2023, at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital by Sandeep, a man brought in by police for a medical checkup. Her parents now await justice, hoping for the maximum punishment for Sandeep, while also cherishing their daughter’s dreams by bringing them to life.

She was working at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital in Kollam district as part of her training when in the early hours of May 10 she was stabbed multiple times by G Sandeep, a school teacher, who was brought there by police for medical treatment. She succumbed to her injuries a few hours later. Following the incident, protests broke out in several hospitals throughout the state, prompting medical professionals, interns, students, and house surgeons to take to the streets and observe a two-day strike.

