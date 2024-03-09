Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala shocker! Two tribal boys found dead in Thrissur after extensive search

    In an appalling incident, two tribal boys were found dead in Kerala's Thrissur who went missing on March 2. The two children identified as Arunkumar (8) and Sajikuttan (15) belong to the Vellikulangara Sastampoovam tribal colony. 

    Kerala shocker! Two tribal boys found dead in Thrissur after extensive search anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

    Thrissur: The extensive search for the two missing children from Vellikulangara Sastampoovam tribal colony ended tragically as their bodies were discovered on Saturday afternoon. The first body found was that of eight-year-old Arunkumar, son of Kadar Veettil Rajasekharan, near the fire line close to the forest. Later, the body of Sajikuttan (15), son of Kadar Veettil Kuttan, was also found. The two bodies were found close to the tribal colony in two separate locations.

    The children frequently visit their families and other surrounding residents, according to the locals. They therefore assumed that the kids might have made these kinds of visits and would shortly be coming back on March 2. As they did not return, the families approached the Vellikulangara police. Following this, police and forest officials launched a search on Friday. 

    The search expanded into the forests as some colony residents reported seeing the boys entering the jungle. The members of the Shasthampoovam tribal colony are currently in shock over the incident. The exact reason for the death of the children is yet to be ascertained.

    Sources have confirmed that Arun Kumar's body was found in a decomposed state, suggesting that he likely died on March 2.

    The Thrissur sub-collector, Divisional Forest Officer, and Deputy Superintendent of Police are currently stationed at the site. Official sources have confirmed that after the completion of the necessary inquest procedures, both bodies will be taken to the Chalakkudy Taluk Hospital.
     

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-644 March 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-644 March 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Sidharthan case handed over to the CBI, Kerala CM's Office informs anr

    Sidharthan case handed over to the CBI, Kerala CM's Office informs

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'More Congress leaders will join BJP...' Padmaja Venugopal tells Asianet News anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'More Congress leaders will join BJP...' Padmaja Venugopal tells Asianet News

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-Kerala DGP Loknath Behara facilitated Padmaja's BJP entry, claims Congress anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-Kerala DGP Loknath Behara facilitated Padmaja's BJP entry, claims Congress

    Centre declines Kerala's request for additional borrowing of Rs 19,370 crore anr

    Centre declines Kerala's request for additional borrowing of Rs 19,370 crore

    Recent Stories

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe: NIA released new PHOTOS of suspect

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe: NIA releases new PHOTOS of suspect

    Jose Mourinho to unveil secrets of Manchester United stint in Netflix documentary osf

    Jose Mourinho to unveil secrets of Manchester United stint in Netflix documentary

    Miss World 2024: Who is Sini Shetty? Meet the contestant who is representing India at the Miss World pageant RBA

    Miss World 2024: Who is Sini Shetty? Meet the contestant who is representing India at the Miss World pageant

    UK ranked second most unhappy country in global survey for mental health: Report gcw

    UK ranked second most unhappy country in global survey for mental health: Report

    IPO News: Six new IPOs to debut at the stock market this week

    IPO News: Six new IPOs to debut at the stock market this week

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon