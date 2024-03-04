Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Salary of state government employees to be credited today; report

    The salary of the state government employees, which was delayed for three days, will be credited today. The salary of employees working in 12 departments including agriculture, fisheries, animal husbandry, cooperation, and industries is to be paid.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The finance department said that the salary distribution of government employees in the state will start today.  Even on the third working day, the government employees had not received their salaries. For the first time in history, government employees had to wait for their salaries. However, amidst these efforts, the Secretariat Action Council held an indefinite hunger strike this morning, pressing for the immediate availability of salaries.

    Despite the allocation of funds for government employee salaries, the ongoing crisis shows no signs of abating. It is indicated that there will be a limit on the amount of salary that can be withdrawn. The cheques of above Rs 50000 will not be accepted and the control will be imposed on the Treasury.

    The salary of employees working in 12 departments, including agriculture, fisheries, animal husbandry, cooperation, and industries, is to be paid. But apart from them, some people were supposed to get a salary on the first and second working days.

    Efforts are underway to secure the necessary funds from the Treasury by this afternoon to facilitate the distribution of employee salaries. This move aims to unfreeze the suspended ETSB accounts. However, amidst these efforts, the Secretariat Action Council is set to commence an indefinite hunger strike this morning, pressing for the immediate availability of salaries. 


     

