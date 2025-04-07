user
Kerala: RSS ganageetham at temple event triggers row in Kollam; Congress demands action

RSS prayer song at TDB-run temple in Kerala's Kollam triggered controversy; Congress demands action as police probe flag display during the temple festival.
 

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 7:44 AM IST

Kollam: A musical concert held at a Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB)-run temple in Kottukkal has stirred controversy after a prayer song associated with the RSS was performed, prompting the opposition Congress to demand strict action. The performance, reportedly by a professional music troupe, took place during a gana mela in the early hours of Sunday.

Police have also received allegations that RSS flags were put up on the temple premises in connection with the festival.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan described the singing of the 'RSS ganageetham' during the temple festival as a "matter of grave concern" and called on the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to promptly take strict action against those involved.

In a statement, he pointed out that the violation took place at a temple under the management of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), despite a High Court directive prohibiting the use of temple premises for political purposes.

Members of the music troupe stated that the 'RSS ganageetham' was performed based on public requests. The concert was sponsored by a group named 'Team Chhatrapati' from Kottukkal, who had reportedly suggested in advance that the song be included in the programme.

According to the troupe organizers, the sponsors had requested the performance of two songs associated with the RSS, but the troupe declined one as they were unfamiliar with it. The song that was eventually performed was the other one. The event was conducted by the music troupe 'Nagercoil Bairds.'

Congress demands action against RSS

In response to the incident, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan demanded strict action against those responsible for performing the RSS ganageetham during the temple festival. He said it was a clear violation of the High Court’s order, which prohibits political activities on temple premises. Satheesan urged the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board to take immediate and decisive action.

The incident follows closely on the heels of another controversy within the same police jurisdiction, where songs reportedly glorifying the CPI(M) were performed during a recent temple festival.

Kerala: Woman dies during home birth in Malappuram, probe launched; husband assaulted by wife's relatives

