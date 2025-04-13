CMF Phone 2 Pro launching on April 28, will come with charger in the box

Read Full Article

Akis Evangelidis, the CEO of Nothing India, has confirmed that a charger would be included in the package of the forthcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro. In a post on X, Evangelidis included an image of the box with a charging adaptor slot marked. The Nothing India head shared the post in response to a post that read, “Please give a charger in the boxonly Nothing can do it. We really need it.” To this, Evangelidis responded, “We heard you my man – giving it a go with CMF Phone 2 Pro in India”.

Companies like Apple and Samsung have made it common practice to leave chargers off of smartphone packaging, but until recently, nobody has done the same. A charging cord has been supplied by other firms, but the adaptor is often not. It must be bought individually.

CMF Phone 2 Pro launch

The introduction of the CMF Phone 2 Pro is set for April 28 at 6:30 p.m. The phone's availability on Flipkart has already been verified by teasers. In addition to the phone, three more products—likely the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus—are anticipated to be released on the same day.

CMF Phone 2 Pro pricing

We won't know the exact price of the Nothing Phone 2 Pro until the day of launch, but based on the CMF Phone 1's pricing, we may anticipate that the Phone 2 Pro will cost less than Rs 20,000. The base edition of the CMF Phone 1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage cost Rs 15,999 when it was first released in India. There can be an extra fee for the Pro. The pricing of the Phone 2a Pro will probably stay below Rs 20,000 since anything beyond that would enter the Nothing Phone 3a area.

