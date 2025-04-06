user
Kerala: Woman dies during home birth in Malappuram, probe launched; husband assaulted by wife's relatives

A woman in Malappuram, Asma, tragically died during a home birth, her fifth delivery. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death after relatives raised concerns about the lack of medical attention.

Published: Apr 6, 2025, 3:32 PM IST

Malappuram: In a tragic incident in Malappuram's Chattimparamb, a woman named Asma died during her fifth home birth. The incident occurred on the evening of April 5, when Asma, who was living with her husband Sirajuddin and their family in a rented house, passed away around 9 PM. Despite experiencing labour pains, Asma was reportedly not taken to a hospital.

After her death, Sirajuddin, a native of Alappuzha, transported her body to his ancestral home in Perumbavoor. However, Asma's relatives intervened when the body was brought to Perumbavoor for burial, and the police were alerted. Upon their arrival, the police moved the body to the Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital for further examination. The police have registered a case of unnatural death, and an inquest proceeding is underway.

The police investigation revealed that Sirajuddin had informed the ambulance driver that his wife was struggling to breathe.

Allegations of assault

Sirajuddin was reportedly assaulted by Asma’s relatives after the incident and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem examination.

Asma’s family has raised serious concerns, alleging that Sirajuddin did not seek medical attention for his wife despite her labour pains. Locals indicated that they had no prior knowledge about the couple’s struggles and were unaware that this was Asma’s fifth pregnancy. Sirajuddin, who is known for running a YouTube channel and giving public lectures, reportedly had limited interaction with the community.

Meanwhile, the newborn baby, who survived the ordeal, is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Perumbavoor. 

