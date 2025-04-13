Kerala: Court slams police over mishandling of cocaine case involving actor Shine Tom Chacko

Read Full Article

Ernakulam: A trial court has pointed out significant lapses in the police investigation of the cocaine possession case involving Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko. The court observed that the police failed to complete the investigation by proper procedures. One of the key observations was that the chemical components of the seized cocaine were not separated and analyzed properly. Furthermore, the court rejected the claim by the police patrol team that they acted on a confidential tip-off.

According to the court, the items allegedly recovered by the police were not recorded in the official search memo. The accused were searched by a gazetted officer who was not on duty at the time. In addition, female accused were not searched by female police officers, violating standard protocol.

Shine Tom Chacko reveals about his medical condition, says his behaviour stems from THIS; READ

The court also noted that the police failed to determine whether Shine Tom Chacko and the other four accused had consumed cocaine. Moreover, the investigating officer could not recall who opened the flat where Shine Tom Chacko was staying or who entered it first.

The seized substance was identified as cocaine hydrochloride. However, the Forensic Science Laboratory did not properly separate and test the components, including chloride, the court added.

Shine Tom Chacko was acquitted in the case earlier this February.

Virat-Anushka wish fans on Hanuman Jayanti as Kohli shines in IPL 2025

Latest Videos