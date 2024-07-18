Kerala: Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr MS Valiathan passes away at 90

Dr. Marthanda Varma Sankaran Valiathan, a renowned cardiac surgeon, passed away at 90. He was a former President of the Indian National Science Academy and National Research Professor.

Thiruvananthapuram: Eminent cardio surgeon Dr. Marthanda Varma Sankaran Valiathan, breathed his last on Thursday in Manipal at the age of 90. He served as the President of the Indian National Science Academy and held the prestigious title of National Research Professor. Dr Valiathan's distinguished career extended over several decades, is characterised by his unwavering commitment to medical innovation and education.

He obtained his medical degree from the University of Kerala in 1956 and then focused on cardiac surgery, receiving training at renowned institutions such as Johns Hopkins University and the University of Liverpool.

Dr. Valiathan was instrumental in the founding of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram, and his leadership and expertise were instrumental in shaping the institution. He served as the Director and later as the Honorary Advisor.

His remarkable achievements in medicine and healthcare were recognized globally, earning him prestigious accolades. In 1999, the French government honored him as a Chevalier in the Ordre des Palmes Académiques. He also received India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2005, and the esteemed Dr. Samuel P. Asper International Award from Johns Hopkins University Medical School in 2009.



