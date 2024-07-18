Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala remembers Oommen Chandy, the 'people's leader'

    Former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy significantly influenced public life through his personal relationships and dedication. His passing has left an irreplaceable void, and his legacy serves as a benchmark for leadership and commitment. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 9:47 AM IST

    Kottayam: It's been a year since former Chief Minister of Kerala and Congress veteran Oommen Chandy died leaving behind several memories for the people of Kerala. The void left by his departure is irreplaceable. He was a leader who united people with his heart, and his legacy continues to inspire us. His memory is a reminder of the void that cannot be filled. He was a leader who connected with people through his words and actions, and his legacy will always be remembered.

    He was a leader who wove the fabric of public life with the thread of personal connections, setting a benchmark for all. Oommen Chandy's passing has created an irreplaceable void, and his memory will forever remind us of the emptiness left behind.

    Oommen Chandy was always surrounded by people, and his presence was felt deeply. His impact was tangible, and his legacy continues to resonate. July 18 marks a day when we lost a leader who embodied the qualities of a true leader - someone who listened, spoke, saw, and thought for the people. His influence was unparalleled, and he had a profound impact on everyone in Kerala. Those who mourn his loss have etched a heartfelt tribute on his tomb in Puthupally, declaring, 'This man was truly righteous'.

    His remarkable leadership and unwavering dedication left a lasting impact on Kerala's development. Despite the odds, he championed numerous ambitious projects, transforming the state's infrastructure landscape. His vision and perseverance brought to life initiatives like the Vizhinjam Container Transhipment Terminal, Kochi Metro, Smart City, Kannur Airport, medical colleges, and road bypasses, among others. 

    Oommen Chandy's electoral success in Puthuppally, Kottayam, is a remarkable feat, winning five consecutive terms in the Assembly with a resounding majority each time. During his second term, he innovated the Mass Contact Programme, a groundbreaking initiative that enabled direct citizen engagement, empowering him to address grievances and provide relief. This visionary approach earned international recognition, securing the prestigious United Nations Public Service Award in 2013, a testament to his dedication to people-centric governance.

