Kerala: Rain to intensify in coming hours; IMD sounds yellow alert in 3 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for the next three hours, predicting scattered rain showers accompanied by thunder and lightning in isolated areas of five districts in Kerala, including Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod. The forecast indicates light to moderate rainfall and strong gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph. A yellow alert has been issued for three districts - Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has also informed that there is a possibility of high waves and storm surge along the coast of Kerala and Tamil Nadu till 11.30 tonight. Fishermen and coastal residents in these areas should exercise special caution. As rough seas are likely to intensify, people should stay away from the dangerous areas as per the instructions of the authorities. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbour.

To prevent accidents, it's crucial to maintain a safe distance between boats and ensure the secure handling of fishing gear. The warning strongly advises against venturing to the beach or engaging in any sea activities. Additionally, be aware of the potential for high waves and rough seas along the coasts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu until 11:30 pm, and take necessary precautions to prioritize safety.



