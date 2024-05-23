Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Rain: Kozhikode MCH experiences waterlogging; Kochi, Thrissur roads flooded after heavy downpour

    Heavy rains caused significant flooding across several cities in Kerala. In Kozhikode, the IMCH ward of the Medical College was inundated.  In Kochi, major areas including Infopark, Kalamassery, Vytilla, and MG Road experienced severe waterlogging, affecting homes and roads. Thrissur also faced flooding.
     

    Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains on Wednesday (May 22) night led to water entering the Kozhikode Medical College building, specifically inundating the IMCH (Institute of Maternal and Child Health) ward. Employees reported that this was the first time in fifty years that water had entered the building. The ground floor of the IMCH was completely flooded, prompting the relocation of children in certain wards. Later, the water was pumped out using three motor pumps. Hospital staff were engaged in cleaning work throughout the night.

    Parts of the Cochin city corporation in Ernakulam district were inundated after heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, leading to flooded houses and major roads in Kochi.

    Several parts of Kochi city, including the tech hub Infopark and its premises at Kakkanad, experienced heavy waterlogging on Thursday. Two-wheelers parked along the roads and at least 20 houses in Kalamassery and its suburbs were inundated. Waterlogging was also reported in Vytilla, MG Road, Kadavanthra, South Chittur, and the KSRTC bus stand.

    Low-lying areas of Thrissur city were also inundated. The ground floor of Aswini Hospital was flooded due to the incessant rains, necessitating the relocation of the casualty unit upstairs as the water reached knee-deep levels. Reports indicate that clogged drains caused the flooding. Additionally, the premises of Guruvayoor Temple were also inundated.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for seven districts expected to experience intense rainfall. These are Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. A yellow alert was issued in the remaining seven districts. The possibility of heavy rainfall continues due to the influence of the cyclonic circulation over South Kerala. Low pressure formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal will intensify in the next few hours. 
     

