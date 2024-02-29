Kerala: Rabies confirmed in stray dog that attacked 8 people in Kozhikode

The stray dog that bit eight individuals, including a school student, in Koodaranji yesterday has been confirmed to be infected with rabies. Around 13 stray dogs have been caught from the area today with the help of the Animal Protection Department.

Kozhikode: The stray dog that bit eight individuals, including a school student, in Koodaranji yesterday has been confirmed to be infected with rabies. The post-mortem report conducted at Wayanad Pookode Veterinary University revealed this information. The stray dog ​​that attacked was found dead behind a building near Koodaranji town yesterday evening.

The stray dog was preserved in the freezer of Pookode Veterinary Hospital, and the post-mortem was conducted this morning. All individuals injured by the dog bites received the vaccine and immune globulin the previous day. Most of the victims sustained deep injuries in the attack. Additionally, the Panchayat Administrative Committee meeting decided to provide Rs 10,000 each to the victims of the street dog attack.

Panchayat President Adarsh ​​Joseph said that the decision regarding this was taken in an emergency meeting held last day with a special agenda. The money will be made available to the victims who come with the anti-rabies vaccination card. Around 13 stray dogs have been caught from the area today with the help of Animal Protection Department. The officials stated that they will be taken to ABC center for sterilization.