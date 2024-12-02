Coinbase Stock Jumps As Goldman Sachs Doubles Price Target Amid Crypto Optimism: Retail Remains Cautious

The brokerage now forecasts the stock could reach $397, up from its previous target of $183.

Coinbase Stock Jumps As Goldman Sachs Doubles Price Target Amid Crypto Optimism: Retail Remains Cautious
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 8:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 8:40 PM IST

Shares of Coinbase jumped more than 2% as markets opened on Monday after Goldman Sachs more than doubled its price target on the stock while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating. 

The brokerage now forecasts the stock could reach $397, up from its previous target of $183.

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance highlighted that payment technology stocks, especially high-beta growth names, have gained 18% on average since the election, driven by pro-cyclical exposure. 

The brokerage views fintech as a potential winner in a stronger economy and inflationary environment bolstered by anticipated policy shifts under the new administration.

The bullish take comes after Coinbase's chief policy officer, Faryar Shirzad, told CNBC he sees crypto legislation passing Congress “fairly quickly” after President-elect Donald Trump enters the White House in January.

Shirzad also pointed to the governing trifecta, with Republics gaining control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, making the process of approving crypto laws smoother in the future.

Screenshot 2024-12-02 090506.png Coinbase Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 2 as of 9:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around the stock has improved to ‘neutral’ (53/100) from ‘bearish’ (40/100) a day ago, while message volume remains ‘low’ following the Thanksgiving weekend. 

Other analysts have echoed similar optimism surrounding the sector, citing a surge in crypto sentiment and momentum following Trump’s victory in the 2024 U.S. Election and a Republican-majority Congress. 

Oppenheimer, for instance, raised its price target for Coinbase to $358 from $265 last week, maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating, banking on the incoming administration's pro-crypto stance, including Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent and SEC Chair appointee, to shift regulatory dynamics significantly. 

Trump is reportedly considering creating a position in the White House to oversee crypto policy decisions. This would benefit companies and exchanges that allow crypto trade, such as Coinbase and Robinhood ($HOOD). 

Coinbase’s stock has surged nearly 91% year-to-date, almost doubling in value as it rides the wave of renewed optimism in the cryptocurrency market.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MARA, MicroStrategy Stocks Gain Retail Attention With Bitcoin Production And Acquisition Updates

MARA, MicroStrategy Stocks Gain Retail Attention With Bitcoin Production And Acquisition Updates

Intel Stock Jumps As CEO Pat Gelsinger Retires: Retail Betting On External Hire

Intel Stock Jumps As CEO Pat Gelsinger Retires: Retail Betting On External Hire

Purple Biotech Stock Hits Nearly 2-Month High On Cancer Drug Trial Success: Retail Thrilled

Purple Biotech Stock Hits Nearly 2-Month High On Cancer Drug Trial Success: Retail Thrilled

Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng Stocks In Focus After China EV Makers Set Monthly Record Deliveries In November

Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng Stocks In Focus After China EV Makers Set Monthly Record Deliveries In November

Nvidia Stock Slips Pre-Market As Team Biden Expands China Chip Export Crackdown: Retail Feels Uneasy

Nvidia Stock Slips Pre-Market As Team Biden Expands China Chip Export Crackdown: Retail Feels Uneasy

Recent Stories

SAD news for Vijay's fans: GOAT got skipped at Chennai International Film Festival 2024 RBA

SAD news for Vijay's fans: GOAT got skipped at Chennai International Film Festival 2024

MARA, MicroStrategy Stocks Gain Retail Attention With Bitcoin Production And Acquisition Updates

MARA, MicroStrategy Stocks Gain Retail Attention With Bitcoin Production And Acquisition Updates

Intel Stock Jumps As CEO Pat Gelsinger Retires: Retail Betting On External Hire

Intel Stock Jumps As CEO Pat Gelsinger Retires: Retail Betting On External Hire

Purple Biotech Stock Hits Nearly 2-Month High On Cancer Drug Trial Success: Retail Thrilled

Purple Biotech Stock Hits Nearly 2-Month High On Cancer Drug Trial Success: Retail Thrilled

Pushpa 2 box-office prediction: Allu Arjun's film to beat RRR? RBA

Pushpa 2 box-office prediction: Allu Arjun's film to beat RRR?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon