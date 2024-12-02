Pushpa 2 box-office prediction: Allu Arjun's film to beat RRR?

Entertainment
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' seems poised to break all box office records on its opening day. Find out the latest updates...
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is set to create a new opening day record. This isn't our claim, but the buzz in trade circles.
If the predictions about 'Pushpa 2's first-day earnings prove true, it will become the biggest opening day film in the country.
India Today, quoting trade analyst Ramesh Bala, reports that 'Pushpa 2' could earn 250-275 crore rupees worldwide on its first day.
If 'Pushpa 2' opens at 275 crore rupees, it will surpass the current biggest opener, 'RRR,' which earned 257 crore rupees worldwide on its first day.
Reports claim 'Pushpa 2' will earn over Rs 100 cr on its first day in the Telugu states alone. Collections from the rest of India are also expected to reach 100 crore rupees.
Reports also suggest that 'Pushpa 2's box office performance after the first day will depend on word-of-mouth publicity.
Directed by Sukumar, the film releases on December 5th. Besides Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil also plays a key role.
YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Custody battle heats up with shocking revelation
Silk Smitha Biopic: Know REAL name of the 'Siren Of South' and more
Not Salman or Shah Rukh: Bollywood's new highest-paid actor revealed
Alia to Anushka: 7 Actresses who were affected by rape scene roles