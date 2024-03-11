Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: PM Modi unveils long-awaited Thalassery-Mahe Bypass for traffic; Details

    After 46 years of waiting, the Thalassery-Mahe Bypass was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Mar 11) via video conferencing. The bypass is 18.6 km from Muzhapilangad in Kannur district to Azhiyoor in Kozhikode district. 

    Kerala: PM Modi unveils long-waited Thalassery-Mahe Bypass for traffic anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

    Kannur: The long-awaited Thalassery-Mahe Bypass was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Mar 11) via video conferencing. On the Kannur-Kozhikode section of the National Highway, the Thalassery-Mahe Bypass would relieve traffic congestion on Mahe and Thalassery road. The new bypass is set to revolutionize travel, reducing the distance between Muzhapilangad in Kannur and Azhiyoor in Kozhikode to just 18.6 km. This journey, which previously took 45 minutes, will now only require 14 minutes thanks to the bypass. A trial run was conducted to assess its effectiveness.

    Originally proposed in 1977, the bypass project took a significant step forward in 2018 when Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated its construction. The cost including land acquisition is expected to be Rs 1181 crore. EK Company of Perumbavoor, Ernakulam is responsible for the construction.

    The project encompasses a 45-meter-wide six-lane road spanning 85.5 acres of land. Noteworthy features of the bypass include four river bridges in Anjarakandi, Kuyyali, Dharmadam, and Mahe, along with 21 underpasses, a railway flyover, and a toll plaza in Kolassery.

    Toll rates have been fixed for traveling through the Thalassery-Mahe Bypass. The fare for small private vehicles including cars and jeeps is Rs 65 and Rs 225 for buses. The contract for toll collection is with a firm from North India. The toll plaza is near Kolassery on the bypass which is a total distance of 18.6 km. 

    Here's the breakdown of the fare rates for different vehicles using the toll plaza located in Kannur district:

    Round Trip Fare:
    Regular fare: Rs. 100
    Fare for 50 trips per month: Rs. 2195

    Fare Rates for Vehicles Registered in Kannur District:

    Taxi vehicles: Rs. 35
    Mini-buses and small commercial vehicles: Rs. 105
    Buses and lorries (per way): Rs. 225
    Buses and lorries (both ways): Rs. 335

    Monthly Pass:

    Pass for unlimited trips: Rs. 7430 per month

    The pass is priced at Rs 330 per month for private vehicles within 20 km of the toll plaza. A toll plaza is currently under construction at Kalyassery on the national highway. The policy is to collect one toll every 60 km. In that case, the toll collection at Mahe Bypass will be waived once the National Highway upgrade is completed.

    Vehicles without Fastag will be subject to double rates at the toll plaza. However, the plaza provides a convenient option to register for Fastag and recharge it. Notably, two-wheelers and autorickshaws will not be charged toll fees.
     

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Yellow alert sounded in various districts due to rise in temperature anr

    Kerala: Yellow alert sounded in various districts due to rise in temperature

    Mullaperiyar dam case: Survey of India report favours Kerala in construction of car parking project anr

    Mullaperiyar dam case: Survey of India report favours Kerala in construction of car parking project

    Kerala: Pookode Veterinary University employees fail to receive salary amid financial crisis anr

    Kerala: Pookode Veterinary University employees fail to receive salary amid financial crisis

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-760 March 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-760 March 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Worrying surge in hepatitis in Malappuram; Over 300 infected anr

    Kerala: Worrying surge in hepatitis cases in Malappuram; Over 300 infected

    Recent Stories

    Oscars 2024: Did WWE-turned actor John Cena actually go naked on stage? Here's the truth RKK

    Oscars 2024: Did WWE-turned actor John Cena actually go naked on stage? Here's the truth

    Uttar Pradesh: Several killed as bus catches fire after contact with live wire in Ghazipur (WATCH) AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: 5 killed as bus catches fire after contact with live wire in Ghazipur (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Demand for private aircraft, helicopters surges

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Demand for private aircraft, helicopters surges

    Kerala: Yellow alert sounded in various districts due to rise in temperature anr

    Kerala: Yellow alert sounded in various districts due to rise in temperature

    Mumbai dockyard officer arrested for espionage: Leaked sensitive information to Pakistani operative AJR

    Mumbai dockyard officer arrested for espionage: Leaked sensitive information to Pakistani operative

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon