Kerala: PM Modi unveils long-awaited Thalassery-Mahe Bypass for traffic; Details

After 46 years of waiting, the Thalassery-Mahe Bypass was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Mar 11) via video conferencing. The bypass is 18.6 km from Muzhapilangad in Kannur district to Azhiyoor in Kozhikode district.

Kannur: The long-awaited Thalassery-Mahe Bypass was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Mar 11) via video conferencing. On the Kannur-Kozhikode section of the National Highway, the Thalassery-Mahe Bypass would relieve traffic congestion on Mahe and Thalassery road. The new bypass is set to revolutionize travel, reducing the distance between Muzhapilangad in Kannur and Azhiyoor in Kozhikode to just 18.6 km. This journey, which previously took 45 minutes, will now only require 14 minutes thanks to the bypass. A trial run was conducted to assess its effectiveness.

Originally proposed in 1977, the bypass project took a significant step forward in 2018 when Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated its construction. The cost including land acquisition is expected to be Rs 1181 crore. EK Company of Perumbavoor, Ernakulam is responsible for the construction.

The project encompasses a 45-meter-wide six-lane road spanning 85.5 acres of land. Noteworthy features of the bypass include four river bridges in Anjarakandi, Kuyyali, Dharmadam, and Mahe, along with 21 underpasses, a railway flyover, and a toll plaza in Kolassery.

Toll rates have been fixed for traveling through the Thalassery-Mahe Bypass. The fare for small private vehicles including cars and jeeps is Rs 65 and Rs 225 for buses. The contract for toll collection is with a firm from North India. The toll plaza is near Kolassery on the bypass which is a total distance of 18.6 km.

Here's the breakdown of the fare rates for different vehicles using the toll plaza located in Kannur district:

Round Trip Fare:

Regular fare: Rs. 100

Fare for 50 trips per month: Rs. 2195

Fare Rates for Vehicles Registered in Kannur District:

Taxi vehicles: Rs. 35

Mini-buses and small commercial vehicles: Rs. 105

Buses and lorries (per way): Rs. 225

Buses and lorries (both ways): Rs. 335

Monthly Pass:

Pass for unlimited trips: Rs. 7430 per month

The pass is priced at Rs 330 per month for private vehicles within 20 km of the toll plaza. A toll plaza is currently under construction at Kalyassery on the national highway. The policy is to collect one toll every 60 km. In that case, the toll collection at Mahe Bypass will be waived once the National Highway upgrade is completed.

Vehicles without Fastag will be subject to double rates at the toll plaza. However, the plaza provides a convenient option to register for Fastag and recharge it. Notably, two-wheelers and autorickshaws will not be charged toll fees.

