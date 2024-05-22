Kerala: Periyar River hit by mass fish deaths amid suspected effluent discharge; farmers in distress

A mass fish kill in Kerala's Periyar River, suspected to be caused by the unregulated release of industrial effluents following heavy rains, has led to significant losses for fish farmers practicing cage farming.

Kochi: A mass fish kill was reported early Tuesday, suspected to be caused by the discharge of industrial effluents from the Eloor-Edayar area in Ernakulam. Hundreds of fish, valued at lakhs of rupees, were discovered dead in the Periyar River and its adjacent water channels. Fish farmers practicing cage farming have incurred substantial losses, amounting to lakhs of rupees. Over 200 fish cages are installed in these areas, and the toxins that flowed into these cages caused the deaths of species such as Asian sea bass, pearl spot, and tilapia.

Fish farmers who suffered significant losses blamed pollution control officials for the incident. State Industries Minister P. Rajeev has directed the relevant officials to investigate the matter, and the district administration has also initiated a probe. Varappuzha, Cheranellur and Kadamakudy panchayats have suffered the most losses. According to the fisheries department report, the toxic river has also flowed into the Kochi Corporation area.

Sources indicated that the unregulated opening of the bund due to heavy rains caused the excessive flow of accumulated effluent into the river. Numerous fish farmers engaged in cage farming reported losses worth lakhs of rupees. Health and food safety authorities are also on high alert to prevent the sale of dead fish to consumers.

A joint investigation led by the Sub-Collector will begin today along with the Pollution Control Board, Irrigation Department and Fisheries Department, etc. The water collected from the river is being tested at the lab of the Pollution Control Department in Kadavanthara, Kochi.

