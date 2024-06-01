Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Payment delayed for student Police Cadets, Ex-Servicemen appointed for election duty

    The payment was delayed for student police cadets and ex-servicemen who were appointed for election duty despite the Kerala government's allocation of funds. The Kerala government had allocated Rs 6 crore for the same.
     

    Kerala: Payment delayed for student Police Cadets, Ex-Servicemen appointed for election duty anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Former student police cadets, along with NCC and NSS students who served as special police officers during the Lok Sabha elections, have yet to receive their payments. The Election Commission stated that although the state government has allocated Rs 6 crore, there is no established rule for compensating these students. Additionally, ex-servicemen are facing difficulties as they repeatedly visit offices in pursuit of their promised rewards.

    Due to a shortage of police personnel, ex-student police cadets and NCC/NSS students were appointed for election duty. Ex-servicemen were also enlisted for this purpose. In total, 22,000 individuals from these groups were appointed as special police officers.

    They were responsible for overseeing polling booths on the day of voting and the day before. They were to be paid Rs 1300 per day for these two days. To cover this, the state government allocated Rs 6 crore to the Election Commission. However, the commission has decided that only ex-servicemen will be paid. The Election Commission of India explained that students cannot be appointed for security in this manner, thus they will not receive payment.

    Despite the State Election Commission being informed in advance about the appointment of special police officers by the state's Department of Home Affairs, there have been delays in payment. Special police were also appointed during the last assembly elections. Despite the commission acknowledging that there was no issue with paying ex-servicemen, they also did not receive their payments. Despite three requests from the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Home Department to the Commission to pay all special police officers, including former student police cadets (SPC) officers, no action has been taken. Consequently, students, including former SPC officers, are still awaiting payment for their work, even after the election results have been announced.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-656 June 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-656 June 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: 8-year-old boy dies due to rabies after dog attack in Alappuzha; Family alleges medical negligence by Haripad taluk hospital anr

    Kerala: 8-year-old boy dies due to rabies after dog attack in Alappuzha; Family alleges medical negligence

    Kerala Devaswom Minister rubbishes DK Shivakumar's claims on animal sacrifice in temple to topple Karnataka govt anr

    Kerala Devaswom Minister rubbishes DK Shivakumar's claims on animal sacrifice in temple to topple K'taka govt

    Kerala Govt spends over Rs 148 crore for tourism advertising amidst projects in limbo anr

    Kerala Govt spends over Rs 148 crore for tourism advertising amidst projects in limbo

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-382 May 31, 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-382 May 31 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Cinema Lovers Day: All movie tickets at Rs 99? Read T&C before booking RKK

    Cinema Lovers Day: All movie tickets at Rs 99? Read T&C before booking

    Sourav Ganguly backs Gautam Gambhir to take over as India's head coach, says he has all the qualities (WATCH) osf

    Sourav Ganguly backs Gautam Gambhir to take over as India's head coach, says he has all the qualities (WATCH)

    Realme GT 6 to LAUNCH in India on June 20; Check out expected features, price & more gcw

    Realme GT 6 to LAUNCH in India on June 20; Check out expected features, price & more

    Chennai bound IndiGo flight receives bomb threat; makes emergency landing in Mumbai AJR

    Chennai-bound IndiGo flight receives bomb threat; makes emergency landing in Mumbai

    Why did Karnataka government form SIT to probe scam in Valmiki Corporation? vkp

    Why did Karnataka government form SIT to probe scam in Valmiki Corporation?

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon