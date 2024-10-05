Kerala Onam Bumper lottery: 63 lakh tickets sold with just 4 days left for draw

With only four days until the draw, sales for the 2024 Thiruvonam Bumper lottery have reached 63 lakh tickets, reflecting strong public interest. Out of 70 lakh tickets issued by the lottery department, approximately 7 lakh remain available.

Thiruvananthapuram: With just four days remaining for the draw, the sale of the 2024 Thiruvonam Bumper lottery has reached 63 lakh tickets. All the printed tickets have been well-received by the public. A total of 70 lakh tickets were made available by the lottery department, and only about 7 lakh tickets remain in the market. With just four days left, the department is confident that the remaining tickets will be sold out soon.

The Onam Bumper 2024 lottery results will be declared on October 9 at 2 pm and the cost of per ticket is Rs 500.

The Thiruvonam Bumper lottery features a grand first prize of Rs 25 crore, a second prize of Rs 1 crore each for 20 winners, and a third prize of Rs 50 lakh. Additionally, the fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, while the final prize is Rs 500.

This year, Palakkad district leads in lottery sales once again, with 11,76,990 tickets already sold, including through sub-offices. Thiruvananthapuram follows with 8,24,140 tickets sold, and Thrissur is close behind with 7,68,160 tickets. Sales are progressing swiftly in other districts as well, with the expectation that the remaining tickets will be sold out today or tomorrow.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, fewer than 1,00,000 tickets remain available for sale. Kollam district has only 23,000 tickets left, while Pathanamthitta has just 12,000 tickets remaining. Kottayam also has 23,000 tickets, and Alappuzha has 15,000 tickets left. In other districts, ticket sales have been strong, with the public actively participating in the purchasing process.

The Kerala Lottery Department has intensified its awareness campaign, emphasizing that the sale of state lotteries is conducted exclusively in Kerala and only as paper lotteries. In addition to Hindi, the department is also spreading awareness against fake lotteries in Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu languages, aiming to prevent fraudulent activities.

