Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper 2024 BR-99 results to be announced on October 9; 1st prize is Rs 25 crore! Check

    Onam Bumper BR 99: This year too, the Onam bumper's first prize is Rs 25 crores. The second prize is Rs 1 crore. The cost of the Onam Bumper ticket is Rs 500.

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper 2024 BR-99 results to be announced on October 9; 1st prize is Rs 25 crore! Check anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 12:12 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    The Kerala State Lottery Department launched its Thiruvonam Bumper 2024 publication on July 31. The launch was done by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who handed over the first ticket to actor Arjun Ashokan. It is one of the most eagerly anticipated bumper lotteries held by the Kerala government.

    This year also, the first prize for the Onam Bumper BR 99 lottery is Rs 25 crore. The price of one ticket is Rs 500. The second prize is Rs 1 crore (for 20 people), and the third prize is Rs 50 lakh (for 20 people, with two winners from each series). The fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, with 10 winners from each series. Additionally, a consolation prize of Rs 5 lakh each will be awarded to 9 people.

    Cost of Ticket: Rs 500

    Draw Date: October 9, 2024

    Time: 2 pm

    Check prize structure of Onam Bumper BR-99:

    1st Prize: Rs 25 crore

    2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Consolation Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    3rd Prize: Rs 50 lakh

    4th Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

    6th Prize: Rs 5000

    7th Prize: Rs 2000

    8th Prize: Rs 1000

    9th Prize: Rs 100

    The first prize of Rs 25 crore can be won from this Onam Bumper which is the biggest prize money on a single ticket in India.

    This is the third time in the history of the Onam Thiruvonam Bumper that such a large prize has been donated. In the last two year, the Thiruvonam Bumper was also worth Rs 25 Crore. Onam bumper prize money is raised every year. 

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AMMA joins hands with Producers' Association for stage show to raise funds for victims of Wayanad landslides dmn

    AMMA joins hands with Producers' Association for stage show to raise funds for victims of Wayanad landslides

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-392 Aug 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-392 Aug 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: YouTuber 'Chekuthan' arrested for defamatory remarks against Mohanlal dmn

    Kerala: YouTuber 'Chekuthan' arrested for defamatory remarks against Mohanlal

    Wayanad landslide: Jacqueline Fernandez's rumoured ex-beau Sukesh Chandrasekhar offers Rs 15 crore anr

    Wayanad landslide: Jacqueline Fernandez's rumoured ex-beau Sukesh Chandrasekhar offers Rs 15 crore

    Kerala braces for heavy rain again; IMD sounds yellow alert in 3 districts on August 10 2024 anr

    Kerala braces for heavy rain again; IMD sounds yellow alert in 3 districts

    Recent Stories

    5 easy hacks to make your Android phone run faster gcw

    5 easy hacks to make your Android phone run faster

    Committee Kurrollu REVIEW: Niharika Konidela's funfilled film is OUT; read what netizens have to say RBA

    Committee Kurrollu REVIEW: Niharika Konidela's funfilled film is OUT; read what netizens have to say

    Laapataa Ladies to be screened in Supreme Court on August 09, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao to attend RKK

    Laapataa Ladies to be screened in Supreme Court on August 09, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao to attend

    Samsung Galaxy S24 price SLASHED in India for Independence Day 2024; Check out latest price, key specs and more gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 price SLASHED in India for Independence Day; Check out latest price, key specs and more

    Athletics Arshad Nadeem: Top 5 achievements of Pakistan's javelin star scr

    Arshad Nadeem: Top 5 achievements of Pakistan's javelin star

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon