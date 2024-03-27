Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Notorious criminal Anas Perumbavoor fled country, reveals confidant to Asianet News

    Anas Perumbavoor, a notorious gang leader accused in multiple criminal cases including murder and financial fraud, allegedly fled abroad using a fake passport via Nepal. His close associate Aurangzeb revealed to Asianet News.

     

    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

    Notorious gangster Anas Perumbavoor fled the country and reached Dubai on a fake passport, a confidant told Asianet News. Aurangzeb, an accused in a murder case revealed information about Anas that the latter intended to smuggle gold and plotted to kill four individuals while in Dubai. Police have launched an investigation into Anas's departure from the country.

    Anas Perumbavoor, a notorious gang leader accused in multiple cases of murder, attempted murder, and financial fraud, has been booked under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act, known as KAAPA twice. His close associate, Aurangzeb, who is also implicated in numerous cases, disclosed that Anas fled abroad while investigations and court proceedings were ongoing. Aurangzeb publicly revealed documents, including a birth certificate, Aadhaar card, and alleged fake passport, purportedly obtained by Anas from Perumbavoor at a Bengaluru address.

    Anas is reported to have gone abroad via Nepal using a fake passport, as disclosed by Aurangzeb. Allegedly, Anas and his gang engaged in significant financial fraud across various locations in Kerala and established a new company in Dubai with the proceeds. Social media circulated a video purportedly showing the inauguration of the institution initiated by Anas in Dubai.

    The friend asserted that Anas, known for always carrying a gun, is residing in Dubai to smuggle gold. Additionally, the new organization established by Anas is purportedly intended to deceive people.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
