Kerala: Dancer RLV Ramakrishnan files complaint against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks

Thrissur: Dancer RLV Ramakrishnan has filed a complaint with Chalakkudy DySP against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama Jr over controversial remarks. He stated "My black complexion is my beauty and it is my identity. A woman who uses the name of Kalamandalam said I am black as a crow and only people who are fair and beautiful would perform Mohiniyattam. She says even the mother who gave birth to me cannot bear my complexion. These people make it difficult for artists belonging to the Dalit community to survive in the field. I will continue my fight to bring such people before the law."

Kalamandalam Sathyabhama disparagingly remarked that Ramakrishnan had the complexion of a crow and was unfit for Mohiniyattam. She made the controversial remark during a YouTube channel interview. Meanwhile, Kalamandalam Sathyabhama, in a statement to Asianet News, maintained that while she did not specifically name anyone, she stands by her remarks.

Ramakrishnan has completed his MA Mohaniyattam course with first rank and was also a top scorer for the MPhil course in Performing Arts at Kalamandalam. He also did a Ph.D. in Mohiniyattam in Kalamandalam and cleared the NET exam for the post of assistant professor. He has been working as a guest lecturer at Kalady Sanskrit University for the past 15 years.

Meanwhile, Kerala Kalamandalam has decided to allow boys to learn Mohiniyattam. A crucial decision in this regard will be taken today.The Vice-chancellor said that the Kalamandalam will also be changed with the changing times as the institution wants to remain a gender-neutral academic institution.