Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi in state's capital today; To inaugurate projects worth Rs 1800 cr at VSSC

PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram today and will visit Vikram Sarabhai Space centre (VSSC). He will also take part in the final leg of Kerala BJP's Padayatra. three important space infrastructure projects will be inaugurated during his visit to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. The projects include the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; new ‘Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility’ at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and ‘Trisonic Wind Tunnel’ at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. These three projects providing world-class technical facilities for the space sector have been developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs. 1800 crore.