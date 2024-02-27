Kerala: Auto driver killed in wild elephant attack in Munnar; hartal announced

An auto driver identified as Suresh Kumar (Mani) was killed in the Kannimala Estate in Munnar, Idukki on Monday (Feb 26) in a wild elephant attack.

Idukki: An auto driver was killed in a wild elephant attack in the Kannimala Estate in Munnar on Monday at about 9.30 pm. The deceased Suresh Kumar (Mani) and at least four others, including a girl were in the auto when the elephant attacked the vehicle. Yesaki Raj, his wife Rajeena, and their 12-year-old daughter Kuttipriya were among the passengers who suffered injuries. After attending Kuttipriya's school anniversary, the family was making their way back home.

According to reports, Kumar was stuck under the auto when the wild elephant attacked them. The incident took place near the top station of Kannimala Estate. Mani is survived by wife and two children. Two people who were injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at Tata Tea General Hospital, Munnar. There were also two migrant workers in the auto, however, they were not seriously injured. Kumar was driving the auto when they came under the attack of the wild elephant.

Kumar's postmortem will be conducted today at Adimali Taluk Hospital after the inquest.

Political parties and the public have intensified protests over the death of Kumar. The LDF is observing a hartal at KDH village of Munnar from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday. Congress has also planned protests including a road blockade at Munnar on Tuesday.