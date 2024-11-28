Entertainment

Nayanthara to Sunny Leone: 6 celebrities with twin babies

Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has twin children named Shahraan and Iqra

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone had twin boys, Asher and Noah, through surrogacy in 2018

Karan Johar

Bollywood producer Karan Johar had twins via surrogacy in 2017

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta had twins in 2021

Nayanthara

Actress Nayanthara had twin boys, Uiyir and Ulag, through surrogacy

Chinmayi

Singer Chinmayi had a boy and a girl in 2022

