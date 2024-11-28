Nayanthara to Sunny Leone: 6 celebrities with twin babies

Entertainment
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has twin children named Shahraan and Iqra
Sunny Leone had twin boys, Asher and Noah, through surrogacy in 2018
Bollywood producer Karan Johar had twins via surrogacy in 2017
Preity Zinta had twins in 2021
Actress Nayanthara had twin boys, Uiyir and Ulag, through surrogacy
Singer Chinmayi had a boy and a girl in 2022
