Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi asks people of Kerala to bless BJP with seats in double digits (WATCH)

PM Modi who is in Thiruvananthapuram today said that he is confident the people of Kerala will give the BJP seats in double-digit in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Feb 27) reached Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram to launch 3 key space projects, reveal astronauts for the Gaganyaan Mission and Bharatiya Janata Party's final leg of Padayatra led by the party's state president K Surendran. It is noteworthy that this is PM Modi's third visit to Kerala in two months.

While addressing the people at BJP's event at Central Stadium, PM Modi asked the people of Kerala to bless the BJP with seats in double digits in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He said, "There's a new excitement among the people of Kerala this time. In 2019, a new hope had emerged for the BJP in Kerala. In 2024, that hope is turning into faith. In 2019, Kerala gave votes to BJP-led NDA in double digits. In 2024, we are confident that Kerala will give us seats in double digit,"

He said, "In 2019, the country was giving slogans of 'Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar', in 2024, everyone is saying 'Abki baar, 400 paar'..."

K Surendran said that only PM Narendra Modi can help Kerala from the hands of corruption. PM Modi stated that he was happy to see the love of the people received during the visit to Kerala.