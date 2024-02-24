Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: 14-year-old girl goes missing in Pathanamthitta; search on

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 7:50 AM IST

    9.45 AM: Death of woman, newborn in TVM: Nayas' first wife named as accused

    The first wife of the accused was also involved in the death of the mother and baby due to a lack of treatment during childbirth at Nemom. Accused Nayas's first wife, Rajeena, has been named as an accused in the case. Police said that Rajeena forced the woman to give birth at home. Rajeena and her daughter were there when Shameera died due to lack of treatment at home. 

    9.15 AM: Four youths held with drugs in two places in Thrissur

    Four youths were held with 3 kgs of hashish oil worth Rs 3.75 crore, 77 kilos of ganja and Rs 2 lakh were seized in luxury cars. Arun, a native of Puttur, and Akhil, a native of Kolazi, were taken into custody at Kuthiran by the anti-drug squad under the Thrissur City Police Commissioner and Peachy police. Later, in Kodungallur, two people were caught with MDMA, a synthetic drug, by the Thrissur Rural Dance Team and the Kodungallur Police. Punnakaparampil Sivakrishna (21) and Abhinav (21) of Palakkad were arrested.

    8.30 AM: Man kills dog due to irritation caused by its barking in Idukki

    A man killed a dog by thrashing it on a rock due to the irritation caused by the barking of the neighbor's dog. The incident took place in Idukki Nedumkandam. A quarrel with a neighbor, who is also a relative, led to the incident where the dog was killed. Kambamettu police have registered a case against Rajesh, a native of Sanyasiyodu, No further information is available.

    7.58 AM: 14-year-old girl goes missing in Pathanamthitta; search on

    A complaint was lodged after a Class 9 girl from Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta went missing the other day. The girl's relatives came to know about the girl's disappearance when she did not return home after going to school for the exam. The police registered a case on the complaint of the relatives. The police said that the investigation is continuing based on the CCTV footage.

    7.55 AM: Temple priest stabbed to death in Varkala after verbal dispute

    A priest was allegedly stabbed to death after an altercation in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram. Narayanan, a resident of Chaluvila, was killed. Arun, a native of Nooranad, was taken into custody by the Varkala police. A dispute over a mobile phone resulted in the murder. The incident happened last night. An argument between the two neighbors resulted in a conflict. 

    7.50 AM: Devotees flock to Thiruvananthapuram for Attukal Pongala; traffic restrictions to be imposed

    The capital city is all set for the grand Attukal Pongala which will be held on Sunday (Feb 25).  Due to extreme heat, the municipality and various organizations have made more preparations for the supply of drinking water. Traffic restrictions will be imposed from noon to 8 pm tomorrow in the city. Large vehicles, including goods vehicles, will not be allowed into the city. Parking is also prohibited on both sides of the road leading to the temple. 

    Kerala: Devotees flock to Thiruvananthapuram for Attukal Pongala amid scorching heat

