Kerala: Embarrassment for Congress as top leader abuses during press meet (WATCH)

KPCC President K Sudharan allegedly got furious at a press conference in Alappuzha on Saturday when Opposition leader V D Satheesan failed to reach on time.

Alappuzha: At a press conference of the Congress on Saturday in Alappuzha, tensions erupted as KPCC President Sudhakaran publicly expressed his annoyance at the opposition leader Satheesan's delayed arrival. To the surprise of everyone there, a displeased Sudhakaran used foul language to inquire about Satheesan's location. The incident that was captured on camera by the media happened as Sudhakaran was waiting for Satheesan, who was attending another event and was running late.

When K Sudhakaran arrived at the location for a press conference as part of KPCC's Samaragni programme, he used abusive remarks to DCC President B Babuprasad to voice his disapproval of Satheesan. Satheesan was taking part in another programme, the leaders clarified swiftly, and he would be arriving soon. The microphones on the table recorded Sudhakaran's statements on the channel cameras.

Then the accompanying leaders prevented the President from speaking any more.

At the press conference that was supposed to start at 10 am, the president of the KPCC, incidentally, also arrived late. He apologised to the reporters as soon as he got there. However, while he was waiting for Satheesan, he became agitated.

"Where is he at the moment? Has he slept in too much?" Sudhakaran asked. Arriving later, the opposition leader Satheesan said that the press conference was supposed to start at 11.05 am.

