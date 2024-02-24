Kerala: Devotees flock to Thiruvananthapuram for Attukal Pongala amid scorching heat

The famous Attukal Pongala is all set to take place on Sunday (Feb 25) in Kerala's capital city Thiruvananthapuram. Thousands of women devotees flock to Attukal Bhagavathy temple before the famous ritual and seek the blessings of the Goddess.

Thiruvananthapuram: The capital city is all set for the grand Attukal Pongala which will be held on Sunday (Feb 25). Due to extreme heat, the municipality and various organizations have made more arrangements for the supply of drinking water. Traffic restrictions will be imposed from noon to 8 pm tomorrow in the city. Large vehicles, including goods vehicles, will not be allowed into the city. Parking is also prohibited on both sides of the road leading to the temple.

KSRTC and Railways will run special services. The municipality and the police informed that all the preparations have been completed. Since yesterday evening, places have been arranged for offering Pongala in many places of the city.

Amid the sweltering summer heat, the Attukal temple premises are bustling with the festivities of Pongal. There is an unceasing flow of devotees to the temple irrespective of the time, season and weather.

Despite the weather warning not to go out in extreme heat, the devotees are protecting themselves from the heat by covering themselves with umbrellas. Attukal area, which has no boundaries and distinctions, has been taken over by women to give their offerings to Goddess Attukal Bhagavathy.

Attukal Pongala is a renowned annual festival celebrated at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India. During this festival, millions of women gather to prepare a special offering called "pongala," a sweet rice dish, as an offering to the presiding deity, Attukal Bhagavathy. It is one of the largest gatherings of women for a religious event in the world, and the festival holds immense cultural and spiritual significance in Kerala.

