Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Devotees flock to Thiruvananthapuram for Attukal Pongala amid scorching heat

    The famous Attukal Pongala is all set to take place on Sunday (Feb 25) in Kerala's capital city Thiruvananthapuram. Thousands of women devotees flock to Attukal Bhagavathy temple before the famous ritual and seek the blessings of the Goddess. 

    Kerala: Devotees flock to Thiruvananthapuram for Attukal Pongala amid scorching heat anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 8:17 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The capital city is all set for the grand Attukal Pongala which will be held on Sunday (Feb 25).  Due to extreme heat, the municipality and various organizations have made more arrangements for the supply of drinking water. Traffic restrictions will be imposed from noon to 8 pm tomorrow in the city. Large vehicles, including goods vehicles, will not be allowed into the city. Parking is also prohibited on both sides of the road leading to the temple.

    KSRTC and Railways will run special services. The municipality and the police informed that all the preparations have been completed. Since yesterday evening, places have been arranged for offering Pongala in many places of the city.

    Amid the sweltering summer heat, the Attukal temple premises are bustling with the festivities of Pongal. There is an unceasing flow of devotees to the temple irrespective of the time, season and weather.

    Despite the weather warning not to go out in extreme heat, the devotees are protecting themselves from the heat by covering themselves with umbrellas. Attukal area, which has no boundaries and distinctions, has been taken over by women to give their offerings to Goddess Attukal Bhagavathy.

    Attukal Pongala is a renowned annual festival celebrated at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India. During this festival, millions of women gather to prepare a special offering called "pongala," a sweet rice dish, as an offering to the presiding deity, Attukal Bhagavathy. It is one of the largest gatherings of women for a religious event in the world, and the festival holds immense cultural and spiritual significance in Kerala.
     

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2024, 8:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news live 24 February 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Devotees flock to Thiruvananthapuram for Attukal Pongala; traffic restrictions to be imposed

    Kerala: Acupuncturist arrested over death of woman, newborn during delivery at house in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Acupuncturist arrested over death of woman, newborn during delivery at house in Thiruvananthapuram

    'Good baby boy': Kerala woman moves HC against husband, in-laws over instructions to conceive male child anr

    'Good baby boy': Kerala woman moves HC against husband, in-laws over 'instructions' to conceive male child

    Kerala local body by-poll results: Major gains for LDF; BJP wins three seats rkn

    Kerala local body by-poll results: Major gains for LDF; BJP wins three seats

    'He has no connection with party...': Kerala CPM on accused in party leader's murder case in Kozhikode rkn

    'He has no connection with party...': Kerala CPM on accused in party leader's murder case in Kozhikode

    Recent Stories

    Sridevi death anniversary: 7 popular movies of all time to watch NOW RBA EAI

    Sridevi death anniversary: 7 popular movies of all time to watch NOW

    Kerala news live 24 February 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Devotees flock to Thiruvananthapuram for Attukal Pongala; traffic restrictions to be imposed

    Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 7 best movies of the maestro ATG

    Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 7 best movies of the maestro

    Happy Birthday Pooja Bhatt: 6 unknown facts about the 'Sadak' actress RKK EAI

    Happy Birthday Pooja Bhatt: 6 unknown facts about the 'Sadak' actress

    Remarkable discovery: Scientists unearth 240-million-year-old 'Chinese dragon' fossil in Scotland snt

    Remarkable discovery: Scientists unearth 240-million-year-old 'Chinese dragon' fossil in Scotland

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon