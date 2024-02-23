Kerala News LIVE:  CPM local secretary murder: CPM calls for hartal today at Koyilandy

10:43 am: First-year student thrashed by seniors for breaking bee hive in college; bees sting other students

A first-year student at Emmanuel College in Vazhichal was allegedly beaten up by senior students. Manu S. Kumar, a native of Neyyattinkara, was allegedly severely beaten up by senior students as he had thrown a piece of crumbled paper onto a bee hive next to the college building, causing numerous students to get stung by bees.

10:12 am: KSRTC bus catches fire in Alappuzha

A KSRTC bus that was running on the Alappuzha-Kayamkulam route caught fire. The accident took place in front of MSM College. The bus was completely gutted in the fire. The preliminary information is that the passengers were not injured. The driver noticed the smell coming from the bus and immediately stopped the bus and asked the passengers to get out.

9:58 am: 3 teachers suspended in connection with suicide of 13-year-old boy in Alappuzha

Three teachers were suspended in connection with the suicide of a 13-year-old boy in Alappuzha. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) will take the teachers' statements today. The police had earlier taken the statements of the 13-year-old's classmates. The Child Rights Commission said SP has been asked for a detailed investigation. The commission also said that action will be taken if there is a motive for suicide.

9:34 am: C-DIT suspended services of printing driving licenses, RC books due to financial crisis

Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicle Department in the state is facing a crisis due to financial strain as there is no money to print driving licenses and RC books. The Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT), responsible for providing services to the department, has suspended its operations due to significant outstanding dues. The C-DIT's arrears amount to over Rs 6.5 crore for a year's worth of services.



9:00 am: CPM local secretary murder: CPM calls for hartal today at Koyilandy

The CPM has called for a hartal in Koyilandy to protest against the murder of the CPM leader today. The CPM local secretary was hacked to death in Koyilandy, Kozhikode. PV Sathyanathan, Secretary of the Central Local Committee of Koyilandy Town, was killed. The murder took place during the Cheripuram temple festival at Koyilandi Peruvattur.

8:40 am: Kerala MVD to implement revised new driving test procedures from May 1; check

The Motor Vehicle Department has revised new procedures for driving tests in the state with strict regulations. The new changes will be effective from May 1. The decision to tighten driving license tests in Kerala follows recent statements by Minister KB Ganesh Kumar, who expressed his intention to reduce the number of driving licenses issued in the state. Minister Kumar emphasized the need for stricter tests, highlighting concerns that many license holders lack essential driving skills, such as proper parking and consideration for other road users. Read more

8:23 am: Former CPM member accused of killing CPM leader in Kozhikode

The police stated the accused, Abhilash, confessed that the CPM leader was hacked to death in Koyiland, Kozhikode, due to personal enmity. The accused testified that personal enmity led to conflicts within the party and that he acted alone in committing the murder. Abhilash, a former branch committee member of the party and a neighbor of Satyanathan, will undergo further questioning today.

